Léa Seydoux: the muse is having fun

PORTRAIT – Because the whole world envies us, this singular actress appears in films of all kinds and from all countries. After Die can wait, the James Bond girl hangs her name on the credits of The French Dispatch, the choral film by Wes Anderson.

“I am the biggest lazy girl in the world”, Léa Seydoux swears. Launched, over the phone, with conviction, the confession nevertheless struggles to be heard. Because if this July afternoon, she is confined to her Parisian apartment because of a positive Covid test, the star’s name is on everyone’s lips at 74e Cannes Film Festival where she was expected to present four films in the official selection. Among them: The French Dispatch , the dramatic comedy of Wes Anderson with the royal cast, where she brings to life one of the stories of the last issue of an American magazine published in a fictitious French town of the XXe century.

Read alsoLéa Seydoux: “In my family, no one expected me”

“All actors dream of playing for Wes Anderson! assures the actress who met him, seven years ago, to The Grand Budapest Hotel. He has such a unique universe and such a personal sense of aesthetics. that investing your tray gives you the impression of entering a painting. The one in which Léa Seydoux is illustrated – the most poignant of this film to