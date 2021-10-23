LG OLED CX 2020: Download Dolby Vision 4K 120Hz Update Now | Xbox one

At the beginning of the month, LG announced the arrival of the update aimed at correcting the problems of Dolby Vision on its 2020 models. As a reminder, it is mainly Xbox Series X players who are affected by this update since it must be able to enjoy Dolby Vision in 4K at 120 Hz.

Download the update now

While the C1 and G1 models that make up the 2021 lineup are already compatible since the summer, LG has just rolled out the 2020 model update for everyone. You can therefore download it directly from your TV. If it does not appear, you can do the installation manually by clicking on the link below.

Select the model of your television then the update 04.30.10 and follow the instructions.

> Download the update



Affected models:

LG OLED 48 CX (48 “)

LG OLED 55 CX (55 “)

LG OLED 65CX (65 “)

LG OLED 77 CX (77 “)

LG OLED 55 GX (55 “)

LG OLED 65 GX (65 “)

LG OLED 77 GX (77 “)

LG OLED 65 WX (65 “)

How do I activate Dolby Vision for gaming?

If you have a compatible TV and you don’t know how to enable Dolby Vision for gaming, here’s what to do:





Open the Xbox guide with the Xbox button on the controller

Go to settings

Go to “General”

Go to TV and display options

Go to video modes

Check the “Dolby Vision for gaming” box

If you want to know the details of the features supported by your TV with your Xbox Series X | S, you can access a summary page by following the path below: