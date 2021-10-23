Lifx Clean: a connected bulb with HEV light to disinfect your home

Since the Covid-19 crisis, many appliance manufacturers have developed solutions to reduce or eliminate the bacteria and viruses that proliferate in homes. There was Beko with its microwave, then Amibot with its Pure Laser robot vacuum. It is now Lifx’s turn to ride this trend, but rather than exploiting UV rays, as Philips Hue does in particular, Lifx has chosen to use blue light, known as HEV (High Visible Energy). .
The Lifx Clean is a bulb connected via wifi (with an E27 base) which does not require a connection bridge to be configured. Capable of diffusing both white light (hot and cold), this bulb works with HEV light which is a portion of blue light in the light spectrum.
This portion, between 380 and 500 nm, provides a very powerful light and, in the visible part, it is also the most dazzling. This would allow him in theory “to eliminate germs and bacteria on surfaces and objects of the house”. According to Lifx, the Clean Bulb can kill up to 90% of germs on surfaces, depending on distance and time spent. The Clean Cycle programming function should logically “allow the bulb to automatically clean the parts to rid them of bacteria”.
As its manufacturer specifies, the Lifx Clean can be used like any connected bulb from the manufacturer. It is possible to configure light scenarios and atmospheres using a color palette. Launched at € 79.99, the Lifx Clean is also compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit.