Lifx Clean: a connected bulb with HEV light to disinfect your home

Since the Covid-19 crisis, many appliance manufacturers have developed solutions to reduce or eliminate the bacteria and viruses that proliferate in homes. There was Beko with its microwave, then Amibot with its Pure Laser robot vacuum. It is now Lifx’s turn to ride this trend, but rather than exploiting UV rays, as Philips Hue does in particular, Lifx has chosen to use blue light, known as HEV (High Visible Energy). .

The Lifx Clean is a bulb connected via wifi (with an E27 base) which does not require a connection bridge to be configured. Capable of diffusing both white light (hot and cold), this bulb works with HEV light which is a portion of blue light in the light spectrum.