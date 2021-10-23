lots of ideas to enjoy it this weekend

MORNING LIST

The International Contemporary Art Fair (FIAC) is back at the temporary Grand Palais in Paris until October 24, 2021. CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT / AFP

The return of the International Contemporary Art Fair in Paris in 2021 is happening with a bang: beyond the FIAC itself, installed in the ephemeral Grand Palais, a multitude of parallel fairs and exhibitions are to be seen this week. -end in Paris or Ile-de-France. We made a selection, to see art in the open air, discover new talents, or attend performances …

Our favorites at FIAC

After the 2020 cancellation, FIAC returns to Paris in a brand new location: the ephemeral Grand Palais, designed by architect Jean-Michel Wilmotte. The place is smaller than the Grand Palais, currently under construction, but still offers the stalls of 170 French and international galleries, which offer a fine selection of modern and contemporary works. Berlin gallery owner Esther Schipper came with her amazing team: Philippe Parreno plays snowman, Dominique Gonzalez-Foerster takes himself for Callas or Fitzcarraldo, Ann Veronica Janssens puts sparks in her eyes, Daniel Steegmann Mangrané draws in the air… The Frenchman Jérôme Poggi has composed a bouquet of artists with heady perfumes, closer to contemporary concerns: the Franco-Canadian Kapwani Kiwanga, the Ukrainian Nikita Kadan and the Brazilian Sidival Fila. At Plan B, you will find a stand worthy of a museum: a magnificent conversation between the nocturnal drawings of Achraf Touloub and the ceramics of Navid Nuur, which seem to melt into a mini cabinet of curiosity. At the Jousse gallery, the spectral silhouettes of the young painter Simon Martin won all the votes.





The spectral silhouettes of the young painter Simon Martin (represented by the Jousse Entreprise gallery) won all the votes of the 2021 edition of the FIAC. JOUSS CORPORATE GALLERY

The stand at the Jocelyn Wolff gallery brings together, around a bronze skeleton by Francisco Tropa, the ceramic sculptures by Katinka Bock and the concrete and enamel installation by Isa Melsheimer. With Christian Berst Art Brut, the anatomical plates of the Czech Lubos Plny reveal astonishing maps of his psyche, which he dissects while becoming one with his schizophrenia. The Ubu Gallery presents, in homage to the collector Daniel Cordier, an exceptional collection of drawings by Unica Zürn and rare works by Bellmer. At Main Hall, a solo show dedicated to Lois Weinberger (1947-2020), an Austrian plastic artist, celebrates her work between plants, animals and humans. Finally, at Gb Agency, dialogue a magnificent mirror subjected to a silver enchantment by Dove Allouche and graphic fleeing lines by Mark Geffriaud. Emmanuelle Jardonnet

