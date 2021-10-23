Lou Pernaut: his touching secrets about his father, Jean-Pierre Pernaut

Lou Pernaut was the guest of Touche not at my post this Friday, October 22. The opportunity for her to make some confidences about her father, Jean-Pierre Pernaut.

She adores him. Being the daughter or son of a public figure is not always easy and some choose not to mention their parents. This is not the case with Lou Pernaut, 18, who does not hesitate to film yourself in company of his father Jean-Pierre Pernaut and of his mother, Nathalie Marquay. Very proud to be their daughter, she came to testify on the set of Do not touch My TV this Friday, October 22. “My dad, I film him everyday because he’s so natural“, she says first before adding:”Even in everyday life, when we meet him, we do not think that he is someone who has presented the news every day for several years.“. Very proud of himself, Lou Pernaut then specifies:”Suddenly, I film him in all situations because he is the same as in his daily life“, she concluded.

She is suspicious. Having a loved one known to the general public can have positive as well as negative effects. Only 18 years old, Lou Pernaut has already had to deal with people who came to her purely out of interest. “We identify them very quickly“, she assures in front of Cyril Hanouna.”I had dozens of people who came to see me asking for an internship at TF1 “, she then specifies. What annoys him the most? “The people who criticize you behind your back and then know that you are the daughter of … suddenly they adore you, you are the love of their life“, she laments. However, the young woman says she does not pay attention.”But we don’t care over time“, she declares before saying:”People don’t necessarily tell me if they love my dad or not, and I’m lucky to have a dad who is highly valued, just like my mom. So in general it’s okay“, she concluded.

Lou Pernaut: what is his worst memory as the daughter of Jean-Pierre Pernaut?

Lou Pernaut is proud of her father and she doesn’t hesitate to let it know. However, the notoriety of Jean-Pierre Pernaut sometimes played tricks on him. “I have a worse memory but my father was not with me“, she says first.”One day I was at a restaurant with a friend and she couldn’t pay. For my part, I had not taken enough money, it happens to everyone“, she continues. A situation that could happen to anyone.”Suddenly, the waiter arrives and he says to me: “You are Pernaut’s daughter, you can pay well”. I was very shocked“, Lou Pernaut concluded.

