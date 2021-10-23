Machine hall, Playmobil exhibition, beer festival … What to do in Toulouse this weekend?

Toulouse news See my news

Our selection of outings to do in Toulouse and its surroundings this weekend. (© News Toulouse / LF)

First weekend of the All Saints holidays and lacking ideas for outings? discover our selection at Toulouse and around for this 23 and 24 October 2021.

# 1. Show at the Halle de la Machine

During the holidays the Halle de la Machine puts the small dishes in the big ones and it starts this weekend! With the “great improvisation”, great agitators land in Montaudran with original machines such as the dancing machine.

And bonus of the weekend: the Léguevin harmony orchestra takes up the compositions of the guardian of the temple, the show of the minotaur and the spider which was played in the streets of Toulouse in 2018.

# 2. A beer festival

L’Octobière is the annual meeting place for craft beer lovers. Saturday and Sunday, meet at the Connexion Live: 30 breweries will be present to taste their productions.





# 3. A giant exhibition of Playmobil

Here is an idea of ​​outings that should delight toddlers and all those who have kept a child’s soul! The playmo du sud asso is organizing an exhibition of more than 3000 Playmobil spread over 700 m², at the Lauragais space in Saint-Orens de Gameville. To see Saturday and Sunday.

# 4. Snow White at the Toulouse Museum

It is one of the great Disney classics and it will be broadcast this Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the Toulouse Museum, at 2:30 p.m. (registration required at reception). After seeing Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, take the opportunity to discover the exhibition dedicated to magic and witchcraft.

# 5. Dictation for all

Test your spelling level during a large dictation organized at the Henri-Desbals cultural center. See you at 2:30 p.m., this Saturday, October 23 (free and open to all).

