Maintenance and warranty offered for 3 years at Renault Occasion

Until December 31, Renault Occasion is offering an offer called 3 + 3 for € 1. Understand that, for 1 € more than the displayed purchase price, you will be offered 3 years of warranty (in reality two years, since all the vehicles concerned benefit, “ as standard ”, from a GOLD warranty of 12 months) and a maintenance contract of the same duration. Please note, however, this is only valid within the limit of 60,000 km.

The models which take advantage of this offer are necessarily of the Renault brand. Even the Dacia are excluded. They are less than 24 months old and have less than 40,000 km on the odometer. At the time of writing, that would represent 13,752 cars. Except that, in reality, only 401 of them are eligible for this promotion, or less than 3% of the total! Fortunately, from the Twingo to the Space, the whole range is represented, in gasoline as in Diesel, but not in electric. Twingo E-Tech or Zoe lovers, you can therefore go your way.





Caradisiac’s opinion: if you find a vehicle that matches your desires in the list of those eligible for this offer, there is no reason not to be seduced, especially since the prices displayed on these cars are quite attractive. Renault Occasion then gives you a gift with a value of between € 800 and € 1,500. On the other hand, the offer is really too small: 401 Renault concerned, this represents, on average, one car per dealer.