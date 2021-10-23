Margaux, the greatest maestro of Don’t forget the lyrics, has fun after Caroline’s elimination

After 56 issues and a prize pool amounting to 416,000 euros, Caroline was eliminated from Do not forget the lyrics this Thursday, October 21. It will therefore not dethrone Margaux, the greatest Maestro of the game. The latter was kindly amused on Instagram.
There was a general surprise when Caroline was eliminated from Do not forget the lyrics Thursday October 21. It was in the second show of the evening that this took place. While she was ahead of Aurélie, everything changes when you sing the same song. That day was Publication date by Gérald de Palmas. “He’s an artist that I really like, but I had already had a lot of his hits during my journey“, Caroline had confided to us.she’s wrong on a word, allowing Aurélie to get ahead of her and above all, to dethrone her. Caroline therefore leaves the game presented by Nagui with 56 victories and above all a nice prize pool which amounts to 416,000 euros. This makes her the second greatest Maestro in Do not forget the lyrics. She managed to overtake Kévin, but did not overtake Margaux, the game’s greatest champion.
“Bravo for this enormous journey”
An event that particularly amused Margaux. On Instagram, she decided to post a photo by posing with Margaux. The blonde sticks out her tongue as the brunette appears with a much sadder pout. A photo already very funny, but the little comment left by Margaux is even more so: “Me: Phew. Caro: Sniff. Humor.“ If Margaux is indeed happy to keep her title, she is still happy with what Caroline did in the game. “Bravo for this enormous journey Caroline. It was a pleasure to listen to you sing during these 56 shows and I wish you the welcome to this wonderful family. ” She took the opportunity to recall the date of the masters, the edition which puts all the Maestros in competition. “We will meet again next week for the start of the masters of Do not forget the lyrics ! See you on October 26 at 6:40 p.m. on France 2.“
Think about the use of the money won
Caroline does not yet realize the sum she has just won. “I discussed this with other maestros, to ask them when we realize what is happening to us. They all answered me: ‘You’ll see when it hits the mark’“, she explained to us, laughing. Even if the sum she received is going to be quite substantial, she doesn’t know what to do with it yet. “I talk about it with my partner Thomas. Maybe we were thinking of buying a three-wheeled motorbike. But I don’t have more concrete ideas. “
Article written in collaboration with 6Medias.