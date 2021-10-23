Marine Lorphelin and her fiancé Christophe: big news and “new start” after 7 years of love

The wait was long, very long. Since the beginnings of their relationship seven years ago, Marine Lorphelin and Christophe have agreed to live separately. He in New Caledonia and she in Paris, more than 17,000 kilometers away. A major complication for their couple which is dissipating today because Marine Lorphelin has just passed a major milestone: that of to settle down with her fiancé on the other side of the world.

“‘Exactly as it should’. D + 1: new life! Finally reunited after 7 years of love. At the end of a path strewn with pitfalls, it is not the finish line but rather the beginning of a new start. To two this time“, she rejoiced on Instagram, caption of a beautiful video where we see her say goodbye to her Parisian life and fly to New Caledonia to join the man of her life.”New life. I still can not believe it. I’ll explain everything to you in a few days“She promised. Because it is true that our Miss France 2013 was careful not to announce her move even if she slipped some clues in recent days by doing the count before her big departure. Her desire to join Nouméa, on the other hand, was never a surprise. A few weeks ago, Marine Lorphelin appeared in 50’Inside and confided to have “looking forward to having a classic routine“with Christophe.





Always igeneral medicine intern, lhe pretty 28-year-old brunette intends to continue her training in New Caledonia. After completing an internship in general medicine in Paris, she is now preparing to join a practice of gynecology for six months. In addition, Marine Lorphelin and Christophe may finally be able to think about their big project: their wedding ! A project that has unfortunately been postponed for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

