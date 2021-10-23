Marine Lorphelin has joined her companion in New Caledonia, she shares her happiness in video

This is the big departure for Marine Lorphelin. This Saturday, October 23, the former Miss France posted a video on her Instagram account, on which we can see her taking the plane to Nouméa, New Caledonia, to join her companion. “Day +1: new life”, she captioned, with enthusiasm, before explaining that her move was motivated by her desire to be closer to her darling.

“Finally reunited, after seven years of love. At the end of a road strewn with pitfalls, it is not the finish line, but rather the beginning of a new beginning. To two this time” , she said. In the comments, her sisters of the Miss France committee, Flora Coquerel and Vaimalama Chaves, reacted and wished her the best for her future, as well as for her couple. At the same time, on her story, Marine Lorphelin expressed her excitement, anticipating the questions of her fans. “I still can’t believe it. I’ll explain everything to you in a few days,” she said, wishing “a good weekend” to her loyal subscribers. Last September, the former beauty queen uploaded a snapshot of her and her lover, facing the sea. A post on which she had specified that she “missed a lot”. What to force the admiration of certain Internet users, who have found the lovebirds “courageous” to live their romance at a distance for so many years.





As a reminder, Marine Lorphelin shares the life of Christophe Malmezac, whom she met during a trip (…)

