Marine Lorphelin, start of a new life

The former Miss France announced to her fans that she was moving to join her companion, Christophe Malmezac.

Big announcement for Miss France 2013. Marine Lorphelin announced to her fans that she was joining her husband in New Caledonia after seven years of living away from each other. “D + 1: new life! Finally reunited after 7 years of love❤️‍ At the end of a path strewn with pitfalls, it is not the finish line but rather the beginning of a new beginning. See you twice this time, ”she wrote on her Instagram account on Saturday.





Her post was accompanied by a video in which she showed the transition of her Parisian life to the tropics. We see her consulting room pass in the dark, a sign that she will no longer practice in Paris. Then the 28-year-old doctor filmed herself on the plane and then on a beach in New Caledonia on which her companion Christophe Malmezac is hugging.

To read :Marine Lorphelin finishes her internship in general medicine, her fans impressed

Marine Lorphelin therefore chose the Pacific Island to begin a six-month internship in gynecology. She had just completed six months of training in general medicine. The couple finally reunited may be able to finally get married. A project that had been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.