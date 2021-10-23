Mars was once as beautiful as Earth!

Matheus Manente Meteored Brazil 7 hours ago 5 minutes

Scientists have discovered that Mars was once a lush, hot and humid planet. Will Earth also become a desert planet? (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Today, it is believed that Mars was a humid planet in the past, with liquid water accumulated in deep craters and countless rivers meandering through rugged terrain. This was the reality billions of years ago, when the planet still had a dense atmosphere and gigantic mountains piercing the sky, unlike any mountain on Earth.





Today, however, we know Mars like a desert planet, cold and arid, with a very thin atmosphere and without water. Understand the past of the red planet and how it became what it is today can give us answers about the future of our own planet Earth.

The purpose of space missions sent to Mars is to understand this and other great mysteries of our solar system. More than that, scientists have desperately searched for any sign of lost life in recent years – If the planet was really so abundant in the past, it may also have been home to life.

According to NASA researcher Dr. Becky McCauley, Mars was once an Earth-like planet around 4.5 billion years ago. At that time, Mars was wetter and warmer than Earth, which allowed it to be home to large lakes and oceans.

And more than that – thanks to the findings of the Curiosity rover on Mars, we know that in addition to being hot and humid, Mars also had organic matter on its surface, which could have made life on the planet possible.

This makes sense, because when the solar system was born, Mars and Earth were formed from the same elements. On Earth, life has progressed thanks to the geological activity of the planet and the movement of tectonic plates. On Mars, geological activity simply stopped, causing it to become a desert planet.

How did Mars become a dry planet?

Scientists believe a major, as yet unknown, event happened on Mars billions of years ago and caused climate change which made it a dry planet. During this event, most of the planet’s atmosphere was lost to space.

And in fact, scientists from Mars Atmosphere and Turbulent Evolution (MAVEN) have found that 65% of the argon in Mars’ atmosphere has been lost to space, which can give us a clue as to what happened.

The only way this item can be lost is a phenomenon caused by solar winds, sputtering. The next step in the study is to determine if the phenomenon was also responsible for the removal of other atoms and molecules, such as carbon dioxide, or if some other unknown source caused the big change on the planet.

Ultimately, what we do know is that without a stable atmosphere, all liquid water on Mars was also lost, and with it the exuberance that Mars touted in its past. But there is still a long way to go before it is possible to determine what kind of catastrophic event caused this change – and whether it poses a risk to our own planet.