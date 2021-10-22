More

    Marvel: Sony Pictures adds two films to its calendar!

    Calendar of future Marvel films

    The Spider-Man Universe of Sony has not finished expanding … After the duology Venom and the future Morbius (January 26, 2022) and Kraven the Hunter (January 13, 2023), Sony Pictures has just planted two flags on June 23 and October 6, 2023. Note that this last date was previously occupied by a Marvel Studios mystery film (#SpiderSynergie?). And that on paper, the SSMU aims to line up three films per year, like the MCU!

    Who will be the heroes – or the anti-heroes – of these mystery films? There is a choice, as there are so many projects. In the last news, Spider-Woman, The Sinister Six, Black cat, Silver Sand, Nightwatch, Silk, Jackpot or Madame Web are all in development at a more or less advanced stage. And the options Venom 3 and Spider-Man 4 are not to be ruled out. So, it’s up to you to compose your spider-calendar!

