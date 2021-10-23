Matt Pokora sick, the singer forced to cancel his concert

From his Instagram account, Matt Pokora has just announced bad news: he is not in a position to ensure the concert he was to give this Friday, October 22. Suffering, he had to cancel it, reluctantly.
The announcement disappointed his fans as much as he did. Matt Pokora was forced tocancel the concert he was supposed to perform this Friday, October 22. After several months without being able to tour and after having to postpone all the dates of 2020, the singer was in a hurry: return to the stage and especially find your audience. “You know how happy I was to meet you and share this magnificent show with you”, He explained after announcing the cancellation and postponement of certain dates of his tour following the government’s decision to ban gatherings of more than 5,000 people in confined spaces in 2020. But since then, he It is possible, for those who have the sanitary pass, to attend concerts. Matt Pokora therefore resumed his tour, but had to cancel a date at the last minute.
“I am too weak to stand on stage”
It is in Instagram story that the former coach of The Voice broke the bad news to his fans. “The friends, tonight’s performance is canceled. I have been fighting since this morning to try to get back on my feet and not cancel. Everything will be better (from tomorrow I hope). But the, I’m really too weak to stand on stage. I’m sorry for those who had planned everything to come tonight, but you know that to make me give up is that really, I cannot assume a representation.”He concluded his message by explaining that he suffered from gastro. Since the onset of cold weather, the gastroenteritis virus is increasingly present, like all other winter illnesses.
A change that has not gone unnoticed
This small period of forced rest will not allow the fans who would have come in large numbers during the concert on Friday, October 22 to see the new look of Matt Pokora. The day before, he showed himself totally changed on social networks. It was indeed shaved beard and mustache very closely. His face devoid of hair, he took on a youthful look and had the same face as when he started out. A moment of nostalgia that was not really wanted.
