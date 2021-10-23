Median salary, average salary: what is the difference and where do you stand compared to others?

the essential

38 million French people should receive the inflation compensation promised by the state in order to counter the rise in prices. The condition: receiving less than 2,000 euros per month, which is equivalent to the median salary of the French according to Jean Castex. But what is the difference between median salary and average salary? La Dépêche du Midi make the point.

Thursday, October 21, Jean Castex announced to allocate a check for 100 euros to the French receiving less than 2000 euros per month, in order to counter inflation. According to the Prime Minister, this figure put forward by Jean Castex would be equivalent to the median salary of the French, raising many questions. Is the median salary really 2000 euros per month?

So for Castex “median salary 2000 € net per month” LUNAR !!!!! – Bruno NGotty (@ Juliendu75) October 21, 2021

And by the way, since when has the median salary been € 2,000 net in France? I thought it was ~ 1700 €. – Vincent ud83d udc89 ud83d udc89 ud83c udde8 ud83c uddf5 ud83c uddea ud83c uddfa (@ Vincent6m) October 22, 2021

A median salary of 1940 euros per month

In 2019, the median salary was estimated at 1940 euros per month, according to data published by INSEE. This means that 50% of the French earn less than 1940 euros per month, while the other half earn more. Be careful, however: these data relate only to employees in the private sector.





This estimate of the median salary therefore corresponds to the figure put forward by Jean Castex, 2000 euros per month. This figure should be distinguished from the average salary, meanwhile estimated at 2,424 euros per month in the private sector in 2019, again according to INSEE. The average salary is higher because it exaggerates the importance of high incomes, which in reality only concern a minority of employees.

Faced with the rise in prices, the Government has chosen the most fair and efficient system.

38 million French people who earn less than € 2,000 net per month will receive an “inflation allowance” of € 100 per person.

No action will be necessary. pic.twitter.com/0kMG2pYao6 – Jean Castex (@JeanCASTEX) October 21, 2021

The average salary 20% higher than the median salary

38 million French people are affected by this boost given by the Government in order to cope with the soaring prices. If the data are incomplete and rare concerning the median monthly salary of the French, however, INSEE estimates that the average salary is 20% higher than the median salary, enough to give an overview of the latter by profession.

By way of comparison, the gross monthly salary of a nurse is around 1,700 euros per month, while the average monthly salary of an employee reached 1,636 euros gross in 2019. Professors at the beginning of their career would receive on average 2,450 euros gross every month, according to OECD figures.

Strong inequalities

Average salaries vary, of course, depending on an employee’s length of service within their company, geography, but also their gender. According to INSEE, women’s salaries remained “significantly lower than those of men” in 2019. Women then earned on average 16% less than their male colleagues. A tendency, however, to