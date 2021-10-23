Medina makes a strong announcement to supporters before Metz

Zapping Goal! Football club RC Lens: the top 10 most used players by Franck Haise

He hasn’t had much luck, Facundo Medina, since arriving in Lens. He who has known the inflamed atmospheres of the Monumental de River Plate had to be content with an empty Bollaert most of the time, between closed doors and a health crisis. But, good news, the artesian enclosure should refuel again tomorrow for the reception of Metz. The Argentine central defender is delighted.

“I’m happy with the public’s return to the stadium,” he explained to the Lensois.com site. It really is an added strength for us. We feel their desire and it motivates us even more. The supporters help us to move forward, to surpass ourselves, to give the best of ourselves to get victories. “

Facundo Medina: “Our supporters, an additional strength for us” https://t.co/7yWnGpNhhx #rclens

– Lensois.com RSS (@LensoisCom) October 23, 2021