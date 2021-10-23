Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Should Leonardo separate from Mauro Icardi?

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 23, 2021 at 4:01 p.m. by The editorial staff

While the marital problems of Mauro Icardi with Wanda Nara have animated the news of PSG in recent days, the future of the Argentine is also talking. Do you think Leonardo should part ways with the striker?

This week, Mauro Icardi has been more talked about for his marital problems than for his sports performances. Indeed, the attacker of the PSG has been at the heart of a real telenovela since the release of Wanda Nara on social networks, announcing last Saturday the end of his affair with the Argentinian. A soap opera that directly impacted the club of the capital since Mauro icardi was allowed to miss training last weekend and then the game against Leipzig in the Champions League, but it could go even further in this matter.





Icardi at PSG, stop or even?

Indeed, many rumors have circulated in recent days concerning the future of Mauro Icardi. The Argentinian press has notably assured that the striker of PSG had considered terminating his current contract in order to put pressure on Wanda Nara, woman but also agent of the player, while a return to Italy was mentioned by transalpine media. It must be said that the Juventus and theAC Milan would still be interested in his services, a situation that could ultimately settle Leonardo. Indeed, despite a very satisfactory start, Mauro Icardi gradually sank to Paris and no longer appears as a holder following the arrival of Lionel Messi. This summer, his departure had already been announced when Leonardo was looking to lighten the club’s payroll. So this eventful event with Wanda Nara could allow the PSG to complete an important departure, unless the management decides to keep his striker, who would have reconciled with his wife.

