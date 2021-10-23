Mercato | Mercato – Real Madrid: Tuchel wants to carry out a colossal operation with Eden Hazard!

Foot – Mercato – Real Madrid

Posted on October 23, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. by La Rédaction

In great difficulty since his arrival at Real Madrid, Eden Hazard is said to be getting closer and closer to a departure. A boon for Chelsea, who would still eye the Belgian after his departure in 2019. The London club could also draw even more from the Merengue to strengthen their workforce.

In the summer of 2019, to fill the void left by the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, the real Madrid had secured the services of Eden Hazard. Florentino Perez saw the Belgian as the next superstar of Merengue who was going to take the club to the roof of theEurope a new time. But two seasons later, opinion has changed dramatically for the 30-year-old. Suffering regularly from injuries since arriving at Casa Blanca , Eden Hazard was only a shadow of itself. The former of Chelsea totals only five small goals and nine assists in just 51 games in all competitions with the real Madrid. The winger has become an undesirable in the eyes of Florentino Perez. And his former club could benefit from it.





Chelsea reportedly still eyeing Hazard

According to information from El Nacional , Chelsea would still be interested in a return fromEden Hazard. The Blues remain convinced that the Belgian would aim to keep in great shape for the World Cup 2022 to Qatar. Thereby, Roman Abramovich would be ready to take the gamble of recovering it to restore it to all its former glory, the Belgian experiencing great difficulties since his arrival at the real Madrid. Nevertheless, the Blues would have only one condition to throw themselves on a return ofEden Hazard. Indeed, Chelsea would only look into the Belgian’s case if and only if the operation was economically feasible, number 7 of the Merengue . But in addition toEden Hazard, the current leader of Premier League could go get another player from the real Madrid.

Thomas Tuchel would pinch Ferland Mendy