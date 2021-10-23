More

    Metroid Dread: Fans of the game? Nintendo has wallpapers for you!

    Metroid Dread: Fans of the game? Nintendo has wallpapers for you!

    Released on October 8, Metroid Dread has won over critics and gamers alike. Now studied very closely by speedrunners who are approaching the 1:25 mark, the title is highlighted by Nintendo through a selection of wallpapers.

    When you have a My Nintendo account and log into it regularly or often play games released on 3DS or Nintendo Switch, we accumulate points. Purchased games allow you to obtain Gold points, which can then be used to lower the price of a game on another purchase. At the same time, mobile games and the fact of accomplishing small missions (logging into your account regularly and monthly, linking Nintendo Network and Nintendo account, etc.) earns platinum points. These can then be spent in the rewards tab of the My Nintendo site. There are postcards, badge holders, notepads, key rings, cartridge boxes or even wallpapers. It is the latter that interest us, since Nintendo recently added some for Metroid Dread.

    They have three in number, and can also be downloaded to customize the wallpaper of your computer than that of your smartphone. However, only the first, an overview of which is available opposite, can be obtained for free. Many resolutions are available, allowing everyone to retrieve the format that corresponds to them. The other two funds, which represent an EMMI, one of the reconnaissance and analysis robots seeking to kill Samus, as well as the one with a power suit scan, cost 50 platinum points. To find out, linking a Nintendo Network ID to your Nintendo Account earns 100 Platinum Points.


    To retrieve the wallpapers, it’s over there !

    Metroid Dread, walkthrough, tips and tricks

