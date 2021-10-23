Microsoft Xbox: An MMO in the Box? Update on the rumor

In recent years, Microsoft has built a galaxy of first-party studios, while forging ties with many other entities. If we have already discovered some of the current projects, this is fueling rumors about what the manufacturer is preparing.

The latest rumor comes from Jez Corden, who works for Windows Central, corn also by Jeff Grub, the very talkative insider of VentureBeat. According to them, Microsoft Xbox would work on a new kind of MMO, fully integrated into the cloud, codenamed Pax Dei. The development would have been entrusted to the Finnish studio Mainframe, with the aim of optimizing the experience and mechanics according to the medium used. The studio, which would have more than 50 employees, clearly announces on its site that it is at work on a cloud-based MMO, which could therefore be the game ordered by Microsoft.

While anyone in Pax Dei can do anything on any device, there are some tasks that will make more sense depending on where you’re playing. So, if you are on your phone at work, you can open the game and quickly do some crafting or resource mining. Then, when you get home to your PC or console, you can embark on more complex missions, like raids, says Grubb.



At the moment, it is impossible to know what exactly is involved, but our colleagues from Gamekult recall that Microsoft recently hired Kim Swift, who has worked for Valve, Stadia and EA. His role at Stadia? Study the possibilities opened up by cloud gaming. If it is necessary take all of these elements with a lot of tweezers, nothing seems inconsistent. See you in the next episode.

