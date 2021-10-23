Miss France 2022: who is Valeria Pavelin, the new Miss Côte d’Azur?

Friday, October 22, 2021, the Côte d’Azur elected its new Miss to represent its region in the Miss France 2022 election. It was finally Valeria Pavelin, aged 24, who was crowned.

A new young woman has joined the very closed Miss clan. Friday 22 October 2021, the Côte d’Azur elected Valeria Pavelin. At the end of an evening rich in parades and rebounding, it is the young woman aged 24 who was crowned in front of 14 other competitors. With her 1.85m, she was preferred to her runners-up Loryne Zenarre, Laurène Verrat, Laetitia Lacour and Blanche Chabert. The Miss Côte d’Azur 2021 is from Zagreb in Croatia and is currently studying to become a dental surgeon, as reported nice morning. After having obtained this first coronation, Valeria Pavelin hopes to win the national title during the Miss France 2022 election which will take place on December 11, 2021 in Caen.

Since 1982 and the victory of Sabrina Belleval, the Côte d’Azur committee has never won this coveted scarf again. On the other hand, the Miss Côte d’Azur has the habit of always being in the last 12 contenders for the title. Moreover, since 2006, this has happened twelve times in fifteen ceremonies. In 2014, Charlotte Pirroni won the scarf of second runner-up, just like in 2020 with Lara Gautier. This year, Valeria Pavelin will put all the chances on her side the scarf of Miss France 2022. To achieve this, it should already make a good impression during the preparatory stay which will take place in Reunion Island from November 17, 2021. She was crowned Friday, October 22, 2021 by Miss France 2021, Amandine Petit.

Valeria Pavelin now hopes to win the Miss France 2022 scarf

With this new election, the turn of Regional miss coming to an end soon. Indeed, Miss Normandy will be chosen on Saturday 23 October 2021 and the next day, the last two elections will take place with that of Center-Val de Loire and Martinique.

