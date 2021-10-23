Miss World 2021: a famous Miss will represent France… and it’s not Miss France!

After participating in Miss Universe in May 2021, Amandine Petit, Miss France 2021, could not appear at Miss World. Thus, it is another Miss who was chosen and it is a former Miss Côte d’Azur.

France has chosen the Miss who will have the heavy mission of representing her country during the Miss World contest which will take place from November 21 to December 16, 2021, in Puerto Rico. The big evening and the final election will be held the next day, December 17, 2021. If the presence of Amandine Petit, Miss France 2021, seemed to be logical, it is not she who will have this role. Indeed, the young woman was already present at the Miss Universe contest and has no right to try her luck in the two beauty contests. After many hours of discussions, it is finally April benayoum that was chosen. The first runner-up of Miss France 2021 was Miss Côte d’Azur 2020. “Waited for months, finally confirmed. First runner-up of Miss France 2021, April Benayoum was appointed representative of France at Miss World 2021. The 21-year-old young woman represented Provence and is from Israel, Italy, Serbia and Croatia. Welcome to Miss World“, can we read on an Instagram account fan of Miss World.

As a reminder, April benayoum had made a lot of talk about her when she had been the target of anti-Semitic insults. In her portrait, while she spoke of her Israeli-Italian origins, on Twitter, many Internet users were on fire and shared anti-Semitic messages. “Affected and shocked“, the young woman had quickly lodged a complaint.

April Benayoum was the target of anti-Semitic messages

On Thursday September 23, 2021, eight people were on trial for “public insults committed because of origin, ethnicity, race or religion“. At the end of the hearing, they were sentenced to two months’ suspended imprisonment by the Paris Criminal Court.”I accept the apologies on the other hand forgiving will be more difficult, it is something that marked me a lot and which spoiled an exceptional adventure.“, had confided April Benayoum.

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge