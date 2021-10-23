Monaco-Lyon should not be played in China

The meeting between Monaco and Lyon on behalf of the 23rd day of Ligue 1, in early February, should not be held in China. As revealed by the website L’Équipe on Thursday, the idea of organizing this match in Shanghai appeared to promote Ligue 1 abroad. Jean-Michel Aulas had confirmed its existence in our columns and explained that his club, like that of the Principality, had given an agreement in principle to the League, at the origin of this initiative.
“This is an ambitious operation for the image of the L1 and its distribution”, estimated the president of OL. But this project has very little chance of success, as Oleg Petrov, the vice-president of the ASM, told us.
“I don’t think it’s possible in this specific case”
“The idea of relocating an L1 match internationally emerged, along with many other ideas, each time in the interest of the French Championship and its visibility, says the Monegasque leader. In this case, I do not think that it is possible in this precise case but it is our responsibility to study all the options which can make it possible to promote our Championship and its attractiveness, as the other major leagues do. . “
“It’s more reasonable to backtrack”
“Oleg called me to tell me that there were new difficulties about the quarantine periods to be observed, and that there could be international matches before and after the period”, confirms Jean-Michel Aulas. The timing was also not ideal insofar as the meeting, scheduled for the weekend of February 4, 5 and 6, is to be held at the same time as the opening of the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing. “It’s more reasonable to backtrack”, concludes Aulas.
To bring such a project to fruition, the LFP, whose president Vincent Labrune was also in contact with Oleg Petrov this Saturday, must in any case obtain the approval of FIFA. However, in the recent past, the international body has already vetoed the Spanish League twice, which had also imagined playing league matches on another continent (in the United States in this case).