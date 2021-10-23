Monaco – Montpellier – “I said to Téji: You don’t have other ambitions?” : Why Savanier does not aim higher

Last Sunday against Lens (0-1), it was a delight. One more. Téji Savanier walked in Ligue 1 as he has become accustomed to doing for several seasons now. Instinctive and delicate player, best passer in L1 in 2018/2019, spearhead with his friend André-Pierre Gignac of the Blues at the Tokyo Olympics, the pocket leader of the MHSC compiles the honors and the benchmark matches.

But this summer, it was his friends Andy Delort (Nice) and Gaëtan Laborde (Rennes) who went elsewhere to richer and more ambitious clubs. Savanier remained in Montpellier, now the orphan of one of the most exciting trios in the French championship. So why has he, in the prime of his life (29 years), not made the leap? First, because Savanier, as talented as he is, can be scary. He is the kind of player to whom you have to give complete or almost total freedom on the pitch.

Teji Savanier offers the victory to the France team against South Africa, in added time: 4-3, in Saitama – Tokyo 2020 Olympics (07/25/2021) Credit: Getty Images

Its main problem, regularity

His profile requires that the team be articulated around him. Can teams more ambitious than Montpellier afford it? “It’s kinda true, concedes Bernard Blaquart, his coach in Nîmes from 2015 to 2019 and who knows the phenomenon perfectly. Today, the team revolves around him. Maybe he lacks a bit of defensive rigor but in our first season in L1 he was the player who won the most balls in L1 and he played sentry.“





In any case, for his former coach, it is no longer a question of healthy living, he who came back from the Olympic Games sharp as a blade. If he has experienced weight problems in the past, he has now put everything in place to play at the highest level: “The year of the first maintenance, he was six kilos more than today, he still had small pips but he played all the time, remembers Blaquart. He was not bringing what he is able to bring today. So this is ancient history.“The physique remains a central point all the same and makes its level fluctuate. It is not entirely a coincidence to see it inflict a masterclass in Lens last Sunday after 15 days of international break. Before the cut, Savanier was pulling the tongue.

Bernard Blaquart and Savanier under the colors of Nîmes Credit: Getty Images

Sakho: “I put him in my top 10 players I have known”

Perhaps the MHSC playmaker is too often in the red. “Its main problem is consistency in a match and in a season., testifies Blaquart. This is what can scare the clubs. But, despite that, he could play in the French top 4. Except at PSG, although … I remember a discussion I had with him before he left. My role too was that he had no regrets at the end of his career. So I said to Téiji: don’t you have other ambitions? With all due respect for Montpellier, I saw it above.“”Teji, as I tell him, it’s a mess, released Mamadou Sakho on Friday at a press conference. He could have had a better career than that. He could have played in very, very big clubs. I put it in my top 10 of the players I have known.”

In the summer of 2019, Lyon had it in the sights but finally preferred Thiago Mendes. A few months later, AC Milan offered him 220,000 euros per month (double what he currently receives in Hérault) and Sevilla FC made him belly dance. Categorical refusal. Last January, he explained it in the columns of Midi Libre: “I arrived at a stability that I would never have imagined: playing with my training club in Ligue 1, living with my family at home. Many would dream of it and I got there. I am happy when I wake up in the morning.”

The Gély city rather than Milan, Lyon and Seville

All Savanier is there, in these three sentences. He is neither a careerist nor a man of money. Question of culture, education. He likes to be surrounded by his clan. Savanier does not want to leave the city of Gély, both home port and landmark, where his whole family lives. So much so that he bought a house on the outskirts of Montpellier but has never been able to live there. He suffered so much from remoteness during his years in Arles-Avignon when the MHSC no longer wanted him that leaving his city had remained an unthinkable option until now.

But in this same interview, he ends up opening the door: “Before, I didn’t feel ready. I had a lot of offers abroad and I said no immediately. I was younger in my head. My wife wasn’t ready either.“What could convince him today? Blaquart has his little idea:”He must be happy. And that’s why he chose Montpellier because he joined his training club and his family. If he feels good about himself, he will adapt everywhere and in any championship. He needs to be good, to hit a lot of balls. And believe me he can be successful anywhere.“

Téji Savanier (Montpellier) against Lorient – Ligue 1 2021-22 Credit: Getty Images

