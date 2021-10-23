More and more elephants are born defenseless and change their diet: we explain the effects of hunting and fishing on the genetic mutations of animals

This change could also impact the flora. Explanations.

Before being overwhelming, the observation is sad. According to a study published by the journal Science, more and moreelephants ofAfrica are born helpless, according to observations from Princeton University in Mozambique. Indeed, in this country ravaged by a civil war between 1977 and 1992, 18.5% of females were affected by this phenomenon. Today, the rate is climbing to 33%.

For scientists, the explanation is simple: the poaching. Indeed, during the war, the elephant was hunted for its ivory. For example, the elephant population fell from 2,500 individuals to barely 200 in the early 2000s according to Le Progrès. Then, a self-defense mechanism would have been triggered causing this genetic mutation which would more particularly affect the X chromosome, and therefore females.





An impact on flora and fauna

More poaching, less defense: hunting would therefore lead to genetic mutations in animals. A phenomenon already observed in other species, such as bighorn sheep. Whose size of the horns has decreased by 20% in 20 years. Some species of Pisces have also seen their size shrink in the face of a peach intense, details Le Progrès.

According to Chris Darimont, researcher at the University of Victoria in Canada cited by the journal Nature, “This genetic mutation would cause other changes: by examining the DNA in the excrement of the Mozambique elephants, the researchers found that depending on the presence of tusks or not, the animals ate different plants”. Hence an impact on the flora which could also become significant in the long term. Case to follow.