more than 200,000 dead in Peru

A patient suffering from Covid-19, at the hospital in Sullana, in northwestern Peru, on October 19, 2021. ERNESTO BENAVIDES / AFP

The results are as symbolic as they are impressive. The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic in Peru has exceeded 200,000, the country’s health ministry reported on Friday (October 22nd).

The pandemic has killed at least 4,926,579 people worldwide since the World Health Organization (WHO) office in China reported the outbreak of SARS-CoV-2, responsible for Covid-19, at the end of December 2019, according to a report established by Agence France-Presse (AFP) from official sources on Friday.

The United States is the most affected country both in number of deaths and number of cases, with 735,150 deaths recorded for 45,301,092 cases identified, according to the count of Johns-Hopkins University. Brazil follows with 605,139 dead, India (453,042), Mexico (285,669) and Russia (228,453).

Peru in mourning but increasingly vaccinated

Some 25 new deaths have been reported in the past twenty-four hours. The Andean country of 33 million people has recorded more than 2.2 million cases.

With 6,065 deaths per million inhabitants, Peru has the highest death rate from Covid-19 in the world, according to an AFP count based on official figures.

This symbolic milestone is crossed as the number of new cases and daily deaths decreases thanks to the progress of the vaccination campaign, even if the authorities fear a new wave caused by the Delta variant, now predominant in the country.

The government hopes to vaccinate 70% of the population over 12 by the end of the year. To date, more than 14.2 million people have been fully vaccinated, or 51% of people over 12 years old.

“We remain vigilant”, even if“It is probable that the first and the second wave [aient] generated immunity in part of the population, just like vaccination ”Health Minister Hernando Cevallos said a few days ago.

The drop in the number of new cases has enabled the government to relax certain health measures and reactivate certain parts of the economy.

The nighttime curfew has been reduced to just two hours while restaurants are now allowed to operate at full capacity.

Before the pandemic, Peru boasted one of South America’s fastest growing economies, but in 2020 GDP fell 11%, and more than 2.1 million people lost their jobs, resulting in the country in recession.

In Bombay, cinemas reopen their doors

Cinemas began to reopen on Friday. On Friday, only a few of them took advantage of the authorization, notably showing the new James Bond, Die can wait, the american superhero movie Venom and other older films.





The state of Maharashtra and its capital, Bombay, are among the latest to reopen theaters, multiplexes and auditoriums. The occupancy rate of the rooms is limited to 50% and no refreshments can be served, far from the pre-pandemic era when spectators of large multiplexes were served biryani (a dish made from rice, prepared with spices, meat, eggs or vegetables) and ice cream in their place.

In India, an anti-Covid vaccine trial without informed consent In India, in December 2020, a participant in the phase 3 clinical trial of the Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin died nine days after being recruited. Covaxin is being developed by the pharmaceutical company Barhat Biotech, in collaboration with the Indian Government’s Council for Medical Research and Biotechnology. If Barhat Biotech refutes any link between this death – attributed to cardiovascular failure – and the vaccination, the surveys carried out on this occasion question the conditions of recruitment of participants. According to the testimonies reported by the Lancet and the British Medical Journal (BMJ), the participants of the People’s Hospital of Bhopal were recruited in a poor part of the city, in exchange for 7.50 dollars (6.40 euros). They did not know they were in a clinical trial and could receive either the vaccine or the placebo. Side effects were not tracked and they were not informed of the consent procedure.

Film buffs should wear masks at all times. If the staff must be fully vaccinated, there is, on the contrary, no vaccination obligation for spectators.

“The effects of the pandemic will persist, but we are optimistic that 2021 will bring audiences back to theaters”said Ajay Bijli, president of India’s largest movie theater chain, PVR. Bollywood, India’s most prolific film industry in the world, was worth $ 2.5 billion in 2019.

Pfizer’s vaccine effective and safe in children, says FDA

The Food and Drug Administration considers Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine to be “Highly efficient” and safe in children. It will submit its approval to its experts on Tuesday, while the United States is waiting for it to start vaccinating children under 12. The advisory was published hours after the company said its vaccine was 90.7% effective in preventing symptomatic forms of the disease in children aged 5 to 11.

In Nicaragua, hundreds of people cross the border to get vaccinated in Honduras

Hundreds of Nicaraguans crossed the border with neighboring Honduras on Friday to get vaccinated against Covid-19. The “Brigades” of the Honduran health secretariat, responsible for immunization, went to the border, to El Triunfo and La Fraternidad, some 100 kilometers south of Tegucigalpa, “To immunize the Nicaraguan population which is intensively seeking to receive a first dose” vaccine against the Covid-19, said a press release of these “Brigades”.

“About 4,000 doses are available to foreigners every day. “ The brigades will remain on the border until November 6, they said, adding that a second dose would be available. “Within twenty-eight days”.

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez last week announced a loan of 100,000 doses of vaccine to Nicaragua in a gesture of “Solidarity”. Nicaragua, with a population of 6.5 million, is one of six countries on the American continent with the lowest vaccination rate, according to the Pan American Health Organization. Honduras, with nearly 10 million inhabitants, has already vaccinated nearly 40% of its population.