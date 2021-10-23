Mr. Pokora facing health concerns: “I am really too weak …”

Mr. Pokora has embarked on a whole new adventure since the end of September, that of the theater. Several times a week, the 36-year-old French artist takes the stage at the Théâtre de La Madeleine in Paris to perform the play. The big ambitions alongside Estelle Lefébure and Philippe Lellouche. They were to meet again on Friday, October 22, but all did not go as planned.

A few hours before taking the stage, Mr. Pokora posted a message in his Instagram story to announce that he was not in top form. “Tonight’s performance is canceled, began the one who has just shaved his beard, which he had not done for a long time. I have been fighting since this morning to try to get back on my feet and not cancel. Everything will be better (from tomorrow I hope). But now I’m really too weak to stand on stage. ” Annoyed at having to give up his audience, Mr. Pokora wanted to address the spectators who were to come to see him, specifying that he had no choice but to cancel. “You know that to make me give up is that I really can’t assure a representation“, he concluded his message, specifying that the disease from which he suffers is none other than a seasonal virus which claims many victims: gastro.





Mr. Pokora is not the only one to have communicated on this last minute cancellation. Estelle Lefébure also relayed it in her Instagram story, reposting the message shared by the theater of La Madeleine. “Dear clients, we regret to inform you that, exceptionally, the Les grands ambitions performance of Friday, October 22, 2021 has been canceled.“, it was communicated, the customers being able to request a refund or a postponement.

This weekend is largely dedicated to Great ambitions since Estelle Lefébure will be the guest of Laurent Delahousse tomorrow, in her show 8:30 p.m., Sunday on France 2, but also in Roll on Sunday. The actress will be accompanied by Mr. Pokora and Philippe Lellouche in front of Michel Drucker, a program recorded several days ago.

And for all those who do not live in the Paris region, the three actors will soon be moving to the provinces with The big ambitions, which was not expected but which delights them.