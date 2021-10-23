Myriam and Thomas (Koh-Lanta) officially a couple: they form a beautiful blended family!

That’s it, Myriam and Thomas have finally finished leading us by boat! It was about time … Become inseparable since their participation in Koh-Lanta, The secret weapons, broadcast on TF1 from March 12 to June 4, 2021, the two adventurers of this 22nd season of the game presented by Denis Brogniart have just formalized their love story on Instagram. However, they had not ceased to deny any intimate connection for months.

It all started with information revealed by our colleagues from Close last March. The magazine told us that the English teacher and the truck driver had fallen for each other during the filming of Koh Lanta and that Thomas, then in a relationship, had tackled his companion on her return to France. They had been together for a year and he had designated her as a privileged contact. It was she who was to write him a letter, it was also she who had to answer the phone if he won the comfort of calling relatives.





But we know it, love at first sight can happen in Koh Lanta, several couples were formed thanks to the program and some candidates went so far as to marry and start a family, like Jesta and Benoît who are today the happy parents of two boys, Juliann and Adriann.

Now that Miriam and Thomas are officially a couple, we can also say that they are a beautiful blended family. Indeed, if Thomas has no children, Myriam has two from her previous relationship. The English teacher revealed them during her participation in Koh Lanta, in his portrait. Images posted a few months ago on his Instagram page, on the occasion of Mother’s Day. “I take this Mother’s Day to honor my grown-up babies. They know how much I love them and that’s the main thing! I thank them for supporting me in my dream 🙂 this adventure was partly to see the stars in their eyes and thanks to my individual victory in archery it is done“, she wrote in legend at the time.