mysterious disappearance of dogs surrounded by lava

A giant drone was supposed to save them, but four dogs trapped by lava flows on the island of La Palma, whose fate fascinates Spain, have mysteriously disappeared, without knowing who was able to rescue them.

Evaporated. These emaciated hunting dogs, whose images were widely circulated on the internet and who had been blocked for several weeks in a sort of enclosure surrounded by lava flows from the Cumbre Vieja volcano, in the town of Todoque, were nevertheless the object of all the attentions.

After calls from the population and animal defense associations, a rescue operation had been prepared for several days by the company Aerocameras, which had received the green light from the authorities to exfiltrate the canines with a giant drone of 50 kilos equipped with ‘a wide rigid net.

But one of its drones flying over the area found on Thursday that the dogs were no longer there. Aerocameras then decided on Friday to end the operation and return its teams to Galicia (north-west of Spain), where the company is based.

“After carrying out reconnaissance missions by covering the entire security perimeter where the dogs were to be located, we can say that our drones did not detect any trace of the animals,” Aerocameras tweeted on Friday.





Thursday, the company had indicated to have spotted “traces of people entered in the zone” however prohibited.

Who could have rescued these dogs?

Released on social networks, an anonymous video shows aerial images of the area and the empty enclosure, as well as a white tarp stretched over one of the low walls surrounding the place and proclaiming “Courage La Palma. The dogs are fine. “. A message signed by “The All Risks Agency”, in reference to the American television series of the 1980s.

If some evoke the gesture of animal rights activists, others, such as the animal aid association Leales.org, which in early October reported isolated and hungry canines, are thinking of relatives of the dog owner (s).

Police and local authorities were unable to confirm this information, nor to indicate whether an investigation has been opened.

The case continued on Friday to agitate social networks. The Leales.org association received more than 15,000 euros in donations after opening an online kitty for dogs.

Still in progress, the eruption of Cumbre Vieja, which began on September 19, left no deaths but caused extensive damage: lava covered 886 hectares and destroyed 2,122 buildings, including hundreds of houses, according to the report. European system of geospatial measurements Copernicus.