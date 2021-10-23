Nagusa responds to criticism over paternity leave

For having taken all of his paternity leave, a rare occurrence in professional sport, Timoci Nagusa, who plays in Grenoble in Pro D2, has been criticized. In an interview with Franceinfo, he assumes.

It matters little to him that the former opener Jonathan Wisniewski felt that he should not “enjoy the same privileges as those who earn less their living”, or that the former French coach Philippe Saint-André ruled that he put “his team in difficulty”. A week after announcing to take a paternity leave of 28 days as the labor law allows it, the Fijian international rugby player Timoci Nagusa (34) assumes his choice, notwithstanding the criticisms.

“People think what they want, I know what I do to stay in shape despite my stoppage. I have been a professional rugby player for fifteen years. I do my business because I know that when I come back, I will be ready. “, replied the player of FC Grenoble Rugby, in an interview unveiled Friday by Franceinfo.





“Family is more important than anything”

Asked specifically about the comments made by Jonathan Wisniewski and Philippe Saint-André, Timoci Nagusa assured that he had not “followed” their reactions. “For me, it’s a personal choice,” he also opposed.

He then took the time to re-explain his approach, rare in the world of professional sport: “I am not going to tell people what to do or ask them to do like me. Everyone does what they want. The law offers paternity leave of 28 days, but everyone is free to take it or not. For me, the family is more important than anything in life. My wife is very important. When I travel with the team , when I will be in training, she will stay with my children. Making this decision is also a way of protecting her “.