NBA, FIBA ​​and Euroleague agree to discuss unification of European competitions | NBA

Yesterday, Marca dropped a bombshell explaining that FIBA ​​and the NBA were discussing the creation of a European division of the American league, which would compete with or replace the Euroleague.





The most prestigious basketball competition on the Old Continent was quickly denied, but FIBA ​​and NBA confirmed that the three parties had discussed in mid-September. Except that the primary goal of this meeting, at the initiative of FIBA ​​Secretary General Andreas Zagklis, was above all to unify European competitions, in order to avoid duplication in the calendar, especially between Euroleague matches. and international windows.

It remains to be seen why the NBA was invited in this round table, its spokesperson, Mike Bass, having simply confirmed the presence of the American league. “We were recently invited to initiate discussions on how we can work together to develop basketball in Europe. We look forward to participating in further these discussions in the future ” he explained.

Can the NBA bring its name and its know-how to the Euroleague, in crisis since the outbreak of the Covid-19? Or is FIBA ​​a way of putting pressure on the European semi-closed league?

Especially since several Euroleague clubs (seven?) Would be very unhappy with the sharing of revenues, as well as the management of Jordi Bertomeu, and would be downright ready to secede. A context that could therefore allow the NBA to establish itself on European soil, even if we are talking for the moment of a single meeting …