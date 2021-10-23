Near Toulouse. A new cinema opens in the city: we tell you where

Toulouse news See my news

Saturday 23 October 2021, a new cinema opens in the Toulouse conurbation.

It is at Colomiers (Haute-Garonne) that this new complex, named Grand Central, offers five rooms (from 82 to 273 seats) and 762 seats in the city center of the second city of the department.

It is located near the Comminges hall and replaces the Le Central cinema which closed a few days ago.

A reception area

On 2,315 m², the building, in addition to the cinemas, offers the public a reception area of ​​500 m2 with cine-café, a children’s area and an exhibition area.

3D video of the new Colomiers cinema to discover from this Saturday, October 23:



Diversified programming

In the continuity of the Central, it offers a diverse program combining so-called entertainment films, arthouse films and films dedicated to young audiences.

350 films per year

It will broadcast around 350 films per year, including 105 new films for the general public on national release. There will be sessions every day of the week in addition to the weekend. It is the same manager as that of Veo de Muret and Veo de Castelnaudary who will manage the cinema under public service delegation (DSP).

It is open 7 days a week and offers sessions from 2 p.m. and even on Sunday mornings. In the evening, he will play extra time on Fridays and Saturdays with sessions at 10 p.m.

The rates

The price of seats is 8.90 euros (full price), with a subscription price of 5.90 euros and a price of 4.5 euros for children under 14.

“During the first three or four weeks of opening of the cinema complex, the delegatee will apply a single price of € 6 for all and € 4 for children under 14,” announces the City of Colomiers.





The new Colomiers cinema has five rooms: it will show more than 300 films per year. (© DR)

How to get there

Access by car is via the Allée du Rouergue. On site, spectators can park in a wooded car park with 52 spaces, but also in the other free car parks in the city center, located near the equipment (place des Fêtes, place du Languedoc and car park du Rouergue). Motorcycle parking and bicycle parking are also provided opposite the entrance.

As for public transport, the Grand Central is served by Linéo 2, as well as lines 150 and 32 (Salle Gascogne stop) of the network Tisséo.

“Frugal architecture”, local cinema

It is Toulouse society, Cinema ID who was responsible for constructing the building with the firm of architecture Encore Happy. Its founding president, Henry Maitre told us about the project a few months ago:

“It’s a trendy project with a building with frugal architecture that uses local materials such as compacted earth. In the spirit, this project is totally in phase with our philosophy which leads us to carry out projects which propose a complementary offer to the large multiplexes of the periphery. Indeed, we need large complexes, but we also need a complementary offer with cinemas accessible to all budgets, in town centers and in medium-sized towns ”.

