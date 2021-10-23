https://fr.sputniknews.com/20211022/droits-voisins-facebook-va-remunerer-une-partie-de-la-presse-coup-dur-pour-les-medias-alternatifs-1052280949.html

Neighboring rights: Facebook will pay part of the press, a blow to the alternative media?

Neighboring rights: Facebook will pay part of the press, a blow to the alternative media?

After a long battle, press editors won their case: Facebook will pay them for “neighboring rights”. Good news that … 22.10.2021, Sputnik France

2021-10-22T17: 56 + 0200

2021-10-22T17: 56 + 0200

2021-10-22T17: 56 + 0200

France

google

Facebook

gafa (google, apple, facebook and amazon)

French media

mainstream media

neighboring rights

general information press alliance (apig)

alternative media

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/@happy / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/@happy

https://cdnnfr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103738/31/1037383124_0:126:2861:1735_1920x0_80_0_0_2b29c1beb050d243b219d57d5427741f.jpg

Indeed, after two years of negotiations, Facebook announced on October 21 that it had signed a “license agreement” with the Alliance for the General Information Press (APIG), which represents national and regional dailies. This framework agreement provides that Mark Zuckerberg’s firm obtains and remunerates licenses for neighboring rights, a mechanism similar to copyright. This system, introduced by a directive of the European Parliament in 2019, allows the media to be paid when companies like Google, Apple or Facebook reuse their content (extracts from articles, photos, videos, infographics, etc.). new income for part of the media In addition, this agreement also allows APIG members to access Facebook News, a dedicated information service that will be launched in France in January 2022. This “creates a new category of income perennial “for the press, moreover welcomed Pierre Louette, president of the Alliance and CEO of the Les Échos – Le Parisien Group, to AFP. With the future payment of remuneration to press editors, Facebook could he be tempted to favor only a handful of titles in order to limit costs? Nothing is less certain, according to Pierre Louette. Indeed, the latter assured AFP that “it is a solidarity agreement, involving nearly 300 publishers [membre de l’APIG, ndlr], with a minimum level of remuneration for the little ones. “There remain the other media, not members of this union. This is where the shoe pinches:” The publishers who did not take part in the signing of these agreements are more vulnerable “, reminds Me Ferrand. Especially since Facebook did not fail to recall its importance:” We recognize the value that the media bring to us, but we also bring it to them, for example in terms of audience. In 2020, the news feed generated 180 billion clicks worldwide, referring to publishers’ sites, which represents $ 9 billion in advertising revenue for the press, “Laurent Solly, CEO of Le Figaro, told Le Figaro. Facebook France. So for Me Ferrand, “the challenge for small press publishers or press agencies is to unite among themselves in order to assert their neighboring rights through a common representation, whether under the form of a union or another type of group, “she warns. Towards an invisibilization of the alternative press? But even for large groups, weighing against the digital giants can be the work of Hercules. the image of the negotiations with Google. Last July, the French Competition Authority condemned the American juggernaut to a fine of 500 million euros for not having negotiated “in good faith” with the press editors on the enforcement of neighboring rights s. The body called on the multinational to “present an offer of remuneration for the current uses of their protected content” to publishers and press agencies, under penalty of being subject to penalties which could go up to 900,000 euros per day in total. . A sanction for which Google has appealed. Considering the amount of the disproportionate fine “in view of the efforts that[ils ont] set up “to apply this new law. Remains that Google did not hesitate to show the muscles shortly after the entry into force of the European directive. Thus the multinational had decided in October 2019 to apply new rules to publishers so that the latter allow him the possibility of free use of extracts of their contents. Under penalty of making them less visible in his search results and in this way of lowering their Internet traffic. With such a strike force, the media which do not have the denomination “press editor”, which are therefore not concerned by neighboring rights, could they be dereferenced? Contacted by Sputnik, Me Béranger Tourné, lawyer at the Paris Bar is reassuring: “It is a story of the market and contracting. “And yet, not being transparent, the algorithms of the digital giants remain a complete enigma.

Sputnik France feedback.fr@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

2021

Mike Beuve https://cdnnfr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103201/11/1032011157_0:102:329:432_100x100_80_0_0_c6a6666bea55a42eeeffebcb11b47b71.jpg

Mike Beuve https://cdnnfr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103201/11/1032011157_0:102:329:432_100x100_80_0_0_c6a6666bea55a42eeeffebcb11b47b71.jpg

News

fr_FR

Sputnik France feedback.fr@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnfr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103738/31/1037383124_130:0:2861:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0d17567e89f49b047dacab35041244cb.jpg

Sputnik France feedback.fr@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

Mike Beuve

https://cdnnfr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103201/11/1032011157_0:102:329:432_100x100_80_0_0_c6a6666bea55a42eeeffebcb11b47b71.jpg

google, facebook, gafa (google, apple, facebook and amazon), French media, mainstream media, neighboring rights, alliance for the general information press (apig), alternative media