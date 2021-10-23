https://fr.sputniknews.com/20211022/droits-voisins-facebook-va-remunerer-une-partie-de-la-presse-coup-dur-pour-les-medias-alternatifs-1052280949.html
Neighboring rights: Facebook will pay part of the press, a blow to the alternative media?
Neighboring rights: Facebook will pay part of the press, a blow to the alternative media?
Indeed, after two years of negotiations, Facebook announced on October 21 that it had signed a “license agreement” with the Alliance for the General Information Press (APIG), which represents national and regional dailies. This framework agreement provides that Mark Zuckerberg’s firm obtains and remunerates licenses for neighboring rights, a mechanism similar to copyright. This system, introduced by a directive of the European Parliament in 2019, allows the media to be paid when companies like Google, Apple or Facebook reuse their content (extracts from articles, photos, videos, infographics, etc.). new income for part of the media In addition, this agreement also allows APIG members to access Facebook News, a dedicated information service that will be launched in France in January 2022. This “creates a new category of income perennial “for the press, moreover welcomed Pierre Louette, president of the Alliance and CEO of the Les Échos – Le Parisien Group, to AFP. With the future payment of remuneration to press editors, Facebook could he be tempted to favor only a handful of titles in order to limit costs? Nothing is less certain, according to Pierre Louette. Indeed, the latter assured AFP that “it is a solidarity agreement, involving nearly 300 publishers [membre de l’APIG, ndlr], with a minimum level of remuneration for the little ones. “There remain the other media, not members of this union. This is where the shoe pinches:” The publishers who did not take part in the signing of these agreements are more vulnerable “, reminds Me Ferrand. Especially since Facebook did not fail to recall its importance:” We recognize the value that the media bring to us, but we also bring it to them, for example in terms of audience. In 2020, the news feed generated 180 billion clicks worldwide, referring to publishers’ sites, which represents $ 9 billion in advertising revenue for the press, “Laurent Solly, CEO of Le Figaro, told Le Figaro. Facebook France. So for Me Ferrand, “the challenge for small press publishers or press agencies is to unite among themselves in order to assert their neighboring rights through a common representation, whether under the form of a union or another type of group, “she warns. Towards an invisibilization of the alternative press? But even for large groups, weighing against the digital giants can be the work of Hercules. the image of the negotiations with Google. Last July, the French Competition Authority condemned the American juggernaut to a fine of 500 million euros for not having negotiated “in good faith” with the press editors on the enforcement of neighboring rights s. The body called on the multinational to “present an offer of remuneration for the current uses of their protected content” to publishers and press agencies, under penalty of being subject to penalties which could go up to 900,000 euros per day in total. . A sanction for which Google has appealed. Considering the amount of the disproportionate fine “in view of the efforts that[ils ont] set up “to apply this new law. Remains that Google did not hesitate to show the muscles shortly after the entry into force of the European directive. Thus the multinational had decided in October 2019 to apply new rules to publishers so that the latter allow him the possibility of free use of extracts of their contents. Under penalty of making them less visible in his search results and in this way of lowering their Internet traffic. With such a strike force, the media which do not have the denomination “press editor”, which are therefore not concerned by neighboring rights, could they be dereferenced? Contacted by Sputnik, Me Béranger Tourné, lawyer at the Paris Bar is reassuring: “It is a story of the market and contracting. “And yet, not being transparent, the algorithms of the digital giants remain a complete enigma.
After a long battle, press editors won their case: Facebook will pay them for “neighboring rights”. This is good news which nevertheless raises questions, especially for the media that have not signed this agreement.
“This is a very big step forward,” emphasizes immediately at the microphone of Sputnik Bérénice Ferrand, lawyer at the Paris bar, specializing in intellectual property.
New income for some of the media
In addition, this agreement also allows APIG members to access Facebook News, a dedicated information service that will be launched in France in January 2022. This “creates a new category of sustainable income“for the press, moreover welcomed theAFP Pierre Louette, President of the Alliance and CEO of the Les Échos – Le Parisien Group.
With the future payment of remuneration to press editors, could Facebook be tempted to favor only a handful of titles in order to limit costs? Nothing is less certain, according to Pierre Louette. Indeed, the latter assured theAFP than “it is a solidarity agreement, involving nearly 300 publishers [membre de l’APIG, ndlr], with a minimum level of remuneration for the little ones“. There remain the other media, not members of this union. This is where the shoe pinches:”Publishers who did not take part in signing these agreements are more vulnerable“, recalls Me Ferrand.
“The large groups are represented by unions which negotiate agreements for them. It is true that the small independents tend to be more scattered and therefore have more difficulty in enforcing their neighboring rights”, notes the lawyer.
So for Me Ferrand, “the challenge for small press publishers or news agencies is to come together in order to assert their neighboring rights through a common representation, whether in the form of a union or of another type of group“, she warns.
Towards an invisibilization of the alternative press?
Still, Google did not hesitate to show the muscles shortly after the entry into force of the European directive. Thus the multinational decided in October 2019 to apply new rules to publishers so that they allow them the possibility of using free extracts of their content. Otherwise it will make them less visible in its search results and thereby reduce their Internet traffic. With such a strike force, could the media which do not have the name “press editor”, which are therefore not concerned by neighboring rights, be dereferenced?
Contacted by Sputnik, Me Béranger Tourné, lawyer at the Paris Bar, is reassuring: “It is a story of the market and contracting.“
“If what is put forward is the subject of a license, there will therefore be a remuneration. Conversely, if there is no agreement, there will simply be no remuneration, but this does not change the primacy of information “, summarizes our interlocutor.