When one lives in the Parisian suburbs, and that one also works there, the public transport is problematic, because too often conceived to converge towards Paris rather than from one city of Ile de France to another. This concern Davy was confronted with. This technical sales representative in the construction industry lives in Blanc-Mesnil and works in Drancy. “It is nearby, 5 short km, but it is very long to access by transport”. The purchase of a car was therefore essential. But Davy doesn’t have his license. Classic thermal carts? “Much too expensive”. The Citroën Ami seemed made for him: at 6,900 euros, it is, at the very least, half the price of the others.















</p> <p> dailymotion Neighbors’ Car – Davy and his Friend are not always good friends

By ordering, in June 2020, Davy does not skimp. “I took her in LOA over four years”. With an all-inclusive formula. “I pay 100 euros per month of rental, plus insurance at 80 euros to which must be added 20 euros from Friend Care”. An option that allows him in particular to have a courtesy vehicle in the event of a breakdown. In total, it is therefore 200 euros to pay each month. At least from December 2020, very long delivery time requires. “To apologize for this delay, Citroën offered me a voucher for the accessories”.

A modernization campaign and two breakdowns

When his car finally arrives, he is delighted. “” She’s great: she sneaks around and around town, she’s hypermaniable ” And in a quarter of an hour, he’s at work. “In the evening, I charge it for three hours on a domestic socket and the battery is full with its 70 km of autonomy which is enough for me”. He saw a period of great weather behind his wheel. But a few weeks later, the clouds are gathering. Citroën is hiring a “modernization campaign” of his Friends. A nice name to designate a reminder of all its models “to correct leaks and loose screws”. Davy makes an appointment and a tow truck picks up the small car at his home. But the courtesy car, to which he is contractually entitled, is not on the platform. “The driver was not aware of anything, and could not reach anyone on the phone at Citroën.” Because Davy had directly ordered his machine on the brand’s website. So here he is on foot, and by public transport, for a month, the time to recover his Friend.











Finally, the car is revised and returned to its owner who finds his steering wheel and smiling. Not for very long. Some time later, it breaks down. “The Friend stops abruptly and cannot be restarted.” The convenience store returns, takes the small car on board, still without the slightest replacement vehicle, and leaves for a good additional month. He finds her delighted, “and suddenly, one day, the rear wheel loosens, downright”. Re re tow truck, and re re default courtesy car.

A letter to management and a bailiff’s mandate

Until then rather conciliatory, Davy begins to find the bill rather high for the few services offered. He began by writing to Vincent Cobée, the CEO of Citroën and, faced with the lack of response, mandated a bailiff to win the case, and claimed damages for the damages suffered. He waits for the brand’s reaction.

Suddenly, by discussing with him the results of these nine months in the company of his friend “only six months, the rest of the time she was under repair” he corrects, the result is rather mixed. If, for him, the quality of service is taxed with zero points, the car itself finds total favor in his eyes. “This is really the model I needed”. Will he redeem his Friend after his four years of LOA? Davy won’t go that far. “In any case, Citroën will have convinced me to pass my driving license and buy an electric car in a traditional network”. He’s got four years to get past the code and the conduct and the conduct. Until then, he prays that his Friend does not break down any more.





