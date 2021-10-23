New and very impressive eruption of Etna in Sicily

Etna is making its own again. As in February and August of this year, the most active volcano in Europe erupted again on Saturday, October 23, in the morning.

🌋 After Cumbre Vieja in the Canaries, Etna erupted on October 23. The Sicilian volcano is one of the most active in the world. (© Francesco Di Natale) pic.twitter.com/a6tTUwQE1c – Weather Express (@MeteoExpress) October 23, 2021

Very impressive clouds of ash rose, causing, at the height of the eruption, lightning strikes. Local observers reported pyroclastic flows but no material damage to the surrounding villages or any casualties were deplored by the local media.





Increased surveillance

This eruption occurs in Sicily while the Cumbre Vieja volcano, in the Canary Islands (Spain) has been causing extensive damage to La Palma for nearly a month.

We warned you of the awakening of Etna yesterday! Now it’s for good! Very big volcanic paroxysm this Saturday pic.twitter.com/fPAJAldKLo – Dolceitaliannecy (@ Dolceitalianne1) October 23, 2021

The Italian authorities have indicated that Etna remained under increased surveillance for the next 48 hours.