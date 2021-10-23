More

    New and very impressive eruption of Etna in Sicily

    Etna is making its own again. As in February and August of this year, the most active volcano in Europe erupted again on Saturday, October 23, in the morning.

    Very impressive clouds of ash rose, causing, at the height of the eruption, lightning strikes. Local observers reported pyroclastic flows but no material damage to the surrounding villages or any casualties were deplored by the local media.


    Increased surveillance

    This eruption occurs in Sicily while the Cumbre Vieja volcano, in the Canary Islands (Spain) has been causing extensive damage to La Palma for nearly a month.

    The Italian authorities have indicated that Etna remained under increased surveillance for the next 48 hours.


    Amanda

