New Google Nest Cam and Doorbell not working with Chromecast and Android TV

Nest recently released a smart camera and doorbell, both battery operated and supposedly better integrated into the Google ecosystem. In use, it turns out that they cannot stream the live video stream to a Chromecast or Android TV terminal.





Since its acquisition of Nest, Google has gradually integrated the brand into its own ecosystem to make it a benchmark for the connected home. This is how the firm’s new connected screens and speakers are now sold under this brand. Nest also continues to design cameras and doorbells, which now integrate with the Google ecosystem, including working directly from the Google Home app instead of the Nest app.

However, this integration seems not to have been taken to the end, since the new Nest products are not compatible with Chromecast and Android TV.

Incompatibility between products of the same brand

Although they’re all Google products and work through the same app, the latest battery-powered Nest Doorbell and Nest Cams aren’t capable of streaming a live image to a Chromecast or TV with built-in Android TV. . This is all the more surprising, knowing that the older generations of these products made it possible to do so without hindrance. Our colleagues from 9to5Google were able to confirm with Google that this is not a bug per se, but a proven incompatibility.

An update will arrive

Google, however, has confirmed that its teams are working on a fix, which will make the Nest Cam and Doorbell wireless compatible with the streaming on Chromecast and Android TV, without specifying a date. While waiting for this update to arrive, be aware that both products remain compatible with connected screens, such as the Nest Hub.