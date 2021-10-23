new unexpected setback for the Berlin Gigafactory

A citizen consultation will be repeated to object to the construction of the German Tesla factory. A new setback that will despair Elon Musk.

The construction of Tesla’s Gigafactory Berlin was more than chaotic. After many problems with the issuance of the building permit, work was finally able to begin.

But the establishment of the brand of Elon Musk in Germany has its detractors across the Rhine. Also, a new citizen consultation will be launched to find out the opinion of local residents on this infrastructure. It was the region’s Minister of the Environment who confirmed this launch, while doubts about the legality of the project remain in Germany. Worse, the very validity of the construction is today dependent on this new citizen consultation.

Supposed to end this October, the first consultation did not meet with the expected success. But an association claimed a lack of communication around this operation, which prevented many people from participating. Hence the decision of the German authorities to launch a new consultation. This will run from November 2 to 22. It is only after that that the authorization will be given (or not) to start production.

A start of production in November compromised

Musk was annoyed at the length of proceedings in Germany to issue the building permit. Also, he regretted encountering obstacles which slowed down, according to him, a more ecological approach to the automobile.





Last month, Musk had planned to start production at the factory in November, which now appears to be in jeopardy. Tesla’s objective is nevertheless intact, the manufacturer wanting to start manufacturing before the end of the year.

Source: Reuters