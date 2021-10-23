Nicaragua steps up press crackdown ahead of November 7 presidential election

A poster with Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo at the time of the presidential election campaign in Managua, Nicaragua, September 25, 2021. STRINGER / REUTERS

Nicaragua continues its repressive escalation against the press ahead of the presidential election on November 7. Since this summer, seven opposition candidates to Daniel Ortega’s regime have been imprisoned or placed under house arrest. Two Nicaraguan journalists, including Juan Lorenzo Holmann, director of La Prensa, the largest daily in the country, arrested in mid-August after the authorities closed the headquarters of its newspaper, were also taken to preventive prison.

The regime also prefers to keep the foreign press away. The Nicaraguan authorities refused entry to their territory on Sunday, October 17, to a journalist from the World. Frédéric Saliba, correspondent in Mexico City since 2009, was served the day before his flight to Managua, that his plane ticket had been canceled by the airline, justifying a decision by the Nicaraguan authorities to “Migratory reasons”. Mr. Saliba had yet fulfilled all the health and legal rules required by the regime of President Ortega, in power since 2007 and candidate for a fourth consecutive term. The same mishap occurred in June to an envoy from New York Times and at the beginning of October to a team from the CNN channel who attempted to enter Nicaragua by land, via neighboring Costa Rica. The world also filed a request with the Nicaraguan embassy in Paris to go there. The request remains unanswered to this day.





These refusals reveal the very worrying hardening of a regime that gags the opposition and the press. Daniel Ortega and his wife, Rosario Murillo, who will be by his side on the ballots for a second term as vice-president, have been facing a popular and peaceful revolt since 2018. demanding their departure from power, accusing them of “authoritarianism” and “corruption”. At the time, the repression of demonstrations left 328 dead and nearly 2,000 injured, forcing more than 100,000 Nicaraguans into exile. Until then, the international media, including The world, had been able to enter the country to cover the various repressive waves of the authorities.

But since the beginning of June, the regime has toughened its tone against any critical voice, arresting 39 opposition leaders, journalists, student leaders and business leaders. The first among them was Cristiana Chamorro, the most popular of the opposition candidates in the presidential and legislative elections. Mme Chamorro is the daughter of Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, former President of Nicaragua (1990-1997) who ousted Mr. Ortega from power at the polls, before he took over the reins of the country seventeen years later.

