Nicolas Bedos crazy about Pauline: love and cinema, the good life on the Côte d’Azur

What a joy to see the cinema come back to life after months of health crisis and forced shutdown. The festivals regain their fervor and Nicolas Bedos actively participates in one of them which has been taking place for three days near Nice.

Under the magnificent sun of the Côte d’Azur, the 42-year-old actor and director is chairing the jury for the third edition of the Cinéroman Festival which opened on October 20, and which will close on October 24. This event, the son of Guy Bedos does not see it alone but alongside his beloved, Pauline Desmonts. Inseparable, lovers multiply appearances together.

During the day of Friday, October 22, Nicolas Bedos and Pauline Desmonts took advantage of the very good weather which reigned on the famous promenade des Anglais. The jury – made up of Benjamin Lavernhe, Lou De Laage, Danièle Thompson, David Foenkinos and Emmanuelle Devos – posed on the beach. A pleasure to work in such pleasant conditions!





Then came the time for the red carpet and the more glamorous atmosphere of the evening. Nicolas Bedos and Pauline Desmonts found Nathalie Benoin, the organizer of the Cinéroman Festival, on the red carpet. Last night the movie Zai Zai Zai Zai, by François Desagnat, was in the spotlight. Jean-Paul Rouve, one of the actors of this film whose release is announced for February 23, 2022 was present for the occasion, alongside the director.

Between Nicolas Bedos and Nice, it is definitely love at first sight that lasts. The director has just finished shooting his film Masquerade. “I’m happy to be in this city we love so much, this kind of Los Angeles with Neapolitan sauce, explained a few days ago the filmmaker of 42 years in the columns of the newspaper Var Morning. Which, like all good films, cultivates paradoxes. “” We are very happy to offer an even richer program, with one more day and a number of previews that have more than doubled compared to the first edition , rejoiced Natahlie Benoin, organizer of the Festival. Our desire is to fully integrate the public into the event. “

At the end of this Cineroman Festival, five winners will be chosen and all will leave Nice with a sculpture by Sacha Sosno as a reward.