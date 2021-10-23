Nintendo Switch Online + Additional Pack: A new offer worth it?

Announced some time ago and detailed during a recent live, the “Switch Online + Additional Pack” will soon allow access to Nintendo 64 games, MegaDrive and even the new DLC of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. An offer that supplements the current online service without replacing it. Is it worth it ? Our answer, with all the information of the service.

For users of the famous hybrid console, Nintendo Switch Online quickly became essential. The service, billed at € 19.99 per year for use on one account and € 34.99 over the same period for up to eight accounts, allows users to play online, store their backups in the cloud, enjoy a selection of NES titles and Super NES but also exclusive offers. The new “Nintendo Switch Online + Additional Pack”, available from October 26 in Europe, of course intends to flesh out the basic formula. We give you all the information about it to find out if this option may interest you.

Nintendo Switch Online + Additional Pack, what is it, for what price?

First, the prices and what the subscription contains. For € 39.99 per year (individual plan) or € 69.99 over the same period (family plan up to eight accounts), the Switch Online + Additional Pack provides access to all the advantages of the classic Switch Online, a selection of Nintendo games 64 and MegaDrive, and especially to the very last DLC of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, available from November 5 for those who own the base game. This addition of content, called Happy Home Paradise, proposes to develop its own seaside resort on a new island. Alone, it is sold 24.99 €.

For their part, the list of retro games promises to grow over time. With the Additional Pack, fans of the Nintendo 64 era will be able to enjoy nine classics, including Mario Kart 64, Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Yoshi’s Story and Super Mario 64. At Sega, there will be among others Golden Ax, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Streets of Rage 2, Ecco the Dolphin or Castlevania The New Generation. These new retro games are the subject of the same improvements as those in the NES / Super NES catalog, with the possibility of playing online, saving at any time or even rewinding the current game sequence.. Note that the Additional Pack does not replace the basic Switch Online. It is a complementary offer.

Nintendo 64 and MegaDrive games included in the Additional Pack

Are the additions of the Additional Pack really worth it?

Several things : If you’re a fan of Animal Crossing and the games offered in the very first Nintendo 64 and MegaDrive title salvo, the Switch Online + Add-on Pack is definitely worth a look.. A simple calculation: the DLC of the box of the Japanese firm costs 24.99 € per unit, and is included in the new subscription of 39.99 € per year for its individual formula (twice as expensive as its classic Switch Online equivalent). So if you are going to continue the Animal Crossing adventure in a seaside resort style and you still have the base line game offer, that will make a total of € 44.98, or five euros more than the option at € 39.99. Without forgetting that you absolutely need the base game, which is missing from the Additional Pack.





Even if you’re not an Animal Crossing fan, there is something to watch out for: the addition of Happy Home Paradise in the Additional Pack foreshadows the arrival of other paid DLC or even why not big games, like the PlayStation Plus (for the moment, Nintendo has not expressed itself in this direction at all). Moreover, Big N specified at Eurogamer that players will still be able to access DLC items in the event that their Additional Pack subscription is suspended. The backup will of course also be kept. However, we do not know if Happy Home Paradise will still be included in the new offer. Nintendo Explain just that its “access will be maintained as long as the subscription is active”.

Animal Crossing New Horizons – Paid DLC Unveiled

Of course, faced with proposals like the Playstation Plus (€ 59.99 per year) and Xbox Live Gold (€ 19.99 per quarter) giving the possibility of playing online with new free games each month, and in front of a Game Pass which provides access to a large catalog and Xbox exclusives as soon as they are released (€ 9.99 on PC and console, € 12.99 for both with Live Gold as a bonus), Nintendo’s Additional Pack may look poor. But you still have to take into account the family subscription, displayed at 69.99 € per year, to add up to eight accounts. After having consulted your interested relatives, it will be enough only to divide the sum according to the number of participants. Finally, know that it is possible to save money if you are going to subscribe to the Additional Pack and you already have a classic Switch Online subscription in progress. As’Explain Big N, the remaining days will be calculated and then deducted from the price of the new offer. A link to simulate the reduction will be online soon. In the meantime, here is the information in question:

It is possible to change your current subscription to a Nintendo Switch Online + Additional Pack subscription at a reduced price calculated from the number of days remaining on your current subscription: If you have an individual Nintendo Switch Online subscription: € 0.05 / day

If you have a Nintendo Switch Online family membership: € 0.09 / day For example, if you have a standard individual subscription with 100 days remaining and you upgrade to the Nintendo Switch Online + Additional Pack subscription, then you will receive a reduction of € 5 (100 x € 0.05), thus increasing the price of the new subscription from € 39.99 to € 34.99. The standard Nintendo Switch Online membership automatically expires when switching to the Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack membership.