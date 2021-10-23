no more blurry home screen, place (finally) to 4K

The October update arrives on our Xboxes and gives the Series X interface a nice polish. Goodbye upscaled 1080p, we’re moving to native 4K… among other new features.

Long awaited, the native Ultra HD interface on the Xbox Series X is now a reality. Brought to you by the October update, this new addition comes as Microsoft’s dashboard and console interface elements were previously displayed at only 1080p and then scaled to Ultra HD. A method which involved a lack of sharpness disturbing for many users.





As specified The Verge, this improved image quality concerns the X series home screen, but also the My games and applications screen. The Xbox Guide menu and “many other experiences“, Also benefit from the native display in 4K, assures Microsoft. Be careful, however, only the Xbox Series X, designed for Ultra HD, benefits from this novelty.

A night mode to protect our eyes in the dark

The other features provided by the October update are however valid for the two new generation consoles from Microsoft. Among them, the new night mode. The latter will let you adjust the tint of your display to your liking to reduce eye damage when playing in a dark room. This feature can also be useful for users who cannot stand the high brightness of certain screens.

Source: Microsoft

Microsoft specifies that the night mode settings apply, once adopted, to the entire Xbox: whether at the system, application or game level. We also learn that they have no impact on performance. Better still, these settings will not affect the colors of the screenshots or clips recorded in the game. It is finally possible to program the activation of this night mode at certain specific times.

The October update also allows you to adjust the light intensity of the Xbox indicator located in the center of the controller, but also the brightness of the Xbox logo on the console. Latest news, Microsoft is adding a quick access button to settings on the Xbox Guide. A good way to “quickly switch to accessibility features without leaving your game or appMicrosoft explains.