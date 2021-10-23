More

    OGC Nice: Paqueta, Slimani, the Aiglons, the calendar… it was the Bosz conference

    The shock against OGC Nice

    “I would like us to have a good full game, over 90 minutes. The matches that are coming up will all be difficult, against top teams. They will be important. Nice are a good club. They are a direct competitor. They have changed coaches this season. Christophe Galtier had done a good job in Lille and he continues in Nice. It is an organized team, which plays well, with good summer recruits. I had seen Melvin (Bard) during only a few practices before he joined the olympic team. Amine (Gouiri) is a good player, who can still improve. Both play there, that says a lot about our training center. is going to have a better start than in Prague. I watched the game again. I have some ideas, I will share them with the players today. There are rules for all players regarding delays. “

    The sanction against Paqueta

    “If there are no rules outside the field, it is not possible to be diligent during the matches. There is still work. We have improved a lot since the start of the season. always have to improve. “

    Uncertainty about

    “Islam trained with us yesterday. We will see after training if he will be there. There is a difference between playing at 9 p.m. or 1 p.m.”

    The explosion of Toko Ekambi

    “Karl is a good player. He goes fast. He had already scored a lot last year. He is a goalscorer. There are players who are in good shape, who need a rest at times. practice. When Karl takes the ball, he can dribble one-on-one. If it’s Xherdan Shaqiri, he can make a good through ball. Each player has their own qualities. “


    Bosz is wary of OGC Nice and is careful with Slimani

    OL coach Peter Bosz was at a press conference this Saturday morning. He mentioned the match in Prague, won 4-3 Thursday and which saw him sanction Lucas Paqueta, but especially the shock against OGC Nice this Sunday.

