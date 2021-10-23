Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s last chance, Luis Suarez drops a clue about his future

What follows after this advertisement

United prepare for clash

The English press is eagerly awaiting the already decisive match between Manchester United and Liverpool. For the tabloid Daily Mirror, if United are defeated, that will already be the end of the Red Devils’ title hopes. Manchester manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær admits his team “is not at the same level»Than his rivals Liverpool, remarks underlined by the Daily Mail this morning. In addition, a defeat could cloud the hopes of the Norwegian coach to stay on the bench of United. But he will be able to count on his strong man, Cristiano Ronaldo, whom he considers better than the star striker of Liverpool Mohamed Salah. “Mo? No ! Ronaldo number 1 »headlines the daily Manchester Evening News. “I will always support Cristiano in any competition”, Solskjær said at a press conference. “He’s unique and his scoring record has been fantastic and he continues to score.”





Luis Suarez, the Madrilenian

Luis Suarez wishes to extend the adventure with the Colchoneros. His contract with the Madrid club expires next summer, but his good form could convince the leaders to offer him an additional year, as the daily reveals. Marca on its One. His trainer, Diego Simeone, is delighted with this possible extension. The Uruguayan also admitted that the next World Cup, in Qatar, could be his last with his country. In the meantime, he wants to continue to perform at the highest possible level. Therefore, he is looking for continuity in the top flight, which is why the striker wants and is ready to extend at Atlético. He is currently the club’s top scorer this season with 5 goals to his credit.

Final straight for the Ballon d’Or

The daily AS wanted to highlight the Ballon d’Or race this morning on its front page. The 170 journalists around the world have until tomorrow to cast their votes. For the Spanish newspaper, Karim Benzema has all his chances, especially if he marks the spirits this Sunday, during the Clasico. AS do not forget to recall the other favorites: Jorginho, Lewandowski, the monsters Ronaldo and Messi but also the French nugget Kylian Mbappé. The 65th Ballon d’Or will be awarded on Monday, November 29 during a ceremony presented in particular by the former OM and Chelsea striker Didier Drogba, at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.