OM-PSG: Neymar, absent against Leipzig in C1, participated in training and arouses optimism in the Parisian clan





The Messi-Mbappé-Neymar trio could well be aligned at the Vélodrome Sunday evening on the occasion of OM-PSG, for the end of the 11th day of Ligue 1. Victim of groin pain on his return from selection, which the prevented him from being able to hold his place on Tuesday in the Champions League against Leipzig (3-2), the Brazilian winger participated in part of the training this Friday according to RMC and his condition arouses optimism on the side of the club from the capital.

Indeed, the former Barcelona would not have felt pain and would therefore be available to Mauricio Pochettino. Two weeks ago, Neymar created the controversy following an interview with DAZN, where he said he was not sure of being able to play another World Cup after the one that will take place in a year in Qatar. “I don’t know if I will be mentally strong enough to continue to manage my footballer life afterwards“, affirmed the Parisian.





Since the opening of the season, Neymar has scored only one club goal. It was last September against Lyon (2-1), from the penalty spot. In view of his talent and his status, Parisian supporters expect much better. But at the Velodrome, the Brazilian could get everyone to agree by finding his way back to the net.

