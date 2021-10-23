OM – PSG – Neymar well in the PSG group to challenge Marseille, Mauro Icardi too

Brazilian Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar is back in the squad to face Marseille on Sunday, as is Argentinian striker Mauro Icardi, who has family problems, their coach Mauricio Pochettino announced on Saturday. “Neymar is available“Said the technician about” Ney “, recovered from his slight groin problem which caused him to miss PSG-Leipzig (3-2) in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Mauro Icardi, who is going through marital difficulties, “will be in the group tomorrow“, added Pochettino, after two matches away from the group for an argument with his wife and agent, Wanda Nara, reported by the two protagonists on the social network Instagram.”Mauro is good, he is available to be part of the group, and happy to be back in the team“, assured the technician.

“Mauro is a psychologically strong player“, assured the Argentine coach,”he trained with us after Leipzig, where he had not played, and regularly since“.”The club, from the president to all the staff here at Camp des Loges Ooredoo, we are at Mauro’s disposal where he needs us“, added Pochettino.

Meanwhile, Spain defender Sergio Ramos, who has yet to play this season, “continues individualized training“with the medical and performance staff”still a few days“before being able to resume collective training, PSG said in a statement. Finally the Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes, injured in the right quadriceps, will not return before the next international break.

