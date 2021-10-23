OM – PSG: Pablo Longoria’s letter to supporters

Before the OM – PSG match on Sunday at the Orange Vélodrome, OM President Pablo Longoria addresses the supporters.

Dear supporters, regulars, sympathizers or casual spectators of the Orange Vélodrome,

Since the start of the season, we have been living together great emotional moments. With each match we feel your fervor supporting the team, it gives us even more energy and I want to thank you personally and warmly.

This Sunday, we will still live a very great moment of emotion and I also hope for a great football moment. Unfortunately, the start of the season was also marked by incidents that tarnish the image of football all over France.

I know that many observers will have their eyes on you, on us. This match is therefore an opportunity to show the whole world how beautiful our stadium is, how your “tifos” and your songs can sublimate these moments. We can have a great football party. You will be able to play the role of the 12th man, this can transcend the team, it allows him to play with the heart and hope for a favorable result.

I want to do everything so that this moment remains a football moment and nothing but a football moment. Everyone warned us. If any incident should happen, we could be punished very severely. Last week a simple ball of paper thrown on the field prompted the referee to stop the game. Next Sunday, the referee will not hesitate to be just as intransigent towards us.

Accustomed to the North and South bends, the Ganay and Jean Bouin stands, I ask you all without distinction to do everything to convince and encourage your members, your friends, your colleagues to participate in the most beautiful way in these moments.

This is what gives passion to this club.

Thank you warmly.

Pablo Longoria