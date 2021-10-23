OM-PSG – The memories of Ronald Zubar: “In 2006, Franck Ribéry had put them in misery”

Ronald Zubar, was the Classic date the first thing you looked at when you arrived at OM in the summer of 2006?

Ronald Zubar. : I think yes. This Classic is always an expected match. All the players want to play it, even if this rivalry is above all an issue between supporters. Afterwards at OM, all the people who work at the club are supporters so they often talked to us about it. While the coaches remained focused on the next game. Because in Marseille, the goal is to win every weekend. But it is true that at three weeks, one month before the meeting, everyone was only talking about PSG.

For your first PSG-OM, in September 2006, you won 3-1 at the Parc des Princes. How did you experience this meeting?

RZ : Not everyone is going to win at the Parc des Princes. In Paris, it was always complicated. At this time, PSG was looking for itself. The season before, there was the story of the kids who had snatched the draw (0-0). The Parisians had made quite a bit of room. So, inevitably, we were expected at the turn, we were predicted hell. But we got caught up in the game. Personally, I was very excited, especially since this match happened quickly in the season. In addition, OM had started the championship well. Finally, we have a big game there. It was my second meeting at the Parc (note: his first match was PSG-Caen in August 2004, 2-2) and I remained unbeaten there. I also had that in the back of my head.

That evening, Franck Ribéry and Mamadou Niang performed a big performance …

RZ : Franck, he made a difference almost all the time. This match reinforced his notoriety. He had crossed a new course. The big matches, Franck was just waiting for that. He always answered present elsewhere. In the locker room, before the meeting, he said: “guys, don’t be afraid to look for me, give me the ball, I’ll make the difference”. That evening, Franck had put them in misery. Better to have him on his team. In addition, he happened to find himself with his eyes closed with Mamad ‘(Niang), who “led” things ahead and set an example.

Six months later, on the other hand, PSG took a point in Marseille (1-1, in 2007). What memories do you have of your first shock at the Vélodrome?

RZ : I remember our disappointment at the end of this match. When you lead against Paris, you are disappointed not to take the three points. Especially since PSG had not had many chances that day. In the environment, you could feel the tension. You had to get your teeth out. Against PSG, there was always a lot of commitment. But it had not been chopped either like in the 90s. Besides, it was not the game advocated by Albert Emon, then Eric Gerets then. Afterwards, it mostly came from the stands, with certain songs …

Boudewijn Zenden was mounted on an advertising box and then suddenly, we saw him fall

As a defender, which Parisian player gave you the most difficulties?





RZ : Pedro Miguel Pauleta. He was very, very smart in his game. He placed himself perfectly between the lines. He was always well positioned and was being forgotten as it should. When you’re a defender, you don’t like to meet this kind of attacker. When the player opposite always manages to move away, to free himself, it is always more complicated. There was also Jérôme Rothen with his left foot. Despite his nonchalant air, when it left, it was often a pancake.

Which Marseille players often managed to get out of the game during these matches against PSG?

RZ : Lorik Cana. He really had a special place in Marseille, compared to what he released. Its history with OM had also started with a goal during the Clasico (note: in 2005). I thought it reflected the Marseille mentality well. He managed to get everyone in his wake on and off the pitch. Also in 2009, Boudewijn Zenden had scored at the Parc des Princes, he was mounted on an advertising box and then suddenly, we saw him fall (laughs). I was warming up because I was going home. It made us laugh but it could have been dangerous.

If you do not have the character and the commitment before entering the field against PSG, it is sure that you lose the match

What is, on the other hand, your worst memory during this shock of the L1?

RZ : The 4-2 defeat at home in 2008. In addition, it had been several years since PSG had won at home (editor’s note: 2004, in the Coupe de la Ligue). This setback took a long time to pass. Apart from that match, I only have good memories against Paris. It was a period when the matches were relatively balanced between the two teams. Today, there are not many people who win against PSG.

Between Albert Emon and Eric Gerets, which coach took this Classic to heart the most?

RZ : Albert. He is more Olympian, almost a supporter at heart. He particularly asked us to have grinta. His speech was more engaged. As for the coach Gerets, he was based more on a game plan. After, during these matches, necessarily, the motivation, you have it. If you do not have the character and the commitment before entering the field against PSG, it is sure that you lose the match.

