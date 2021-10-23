OM: Rongier talks about his new position with Sampaoli – Interview

Valentin, the coach explains to us that his idea against Paris is to have control of the game. What is your role in midfield and what does Sampaoli require to have control of the game?

Valentin Rongier: “Already, I think you could see it, yesterday I evolved in several positions. He asks us to evolve at different heights on the ground to disturb the opponents as much as possible and especially to disturb them in their defensive positions, that they don’t really know where to stand. We can see it works, because there are a lot of statements from opposing players who say they have trouble detecting our system and positioning themselves accordingly. “.

You can tell us about your performances, we see you very good in the game and physically at the top. Do you have an explanation for this renewal?

VR: “No, except that I worked a lot. I’m not saying that I didn’t work before, but in football we know that it is not linear and that there are periods when we are better and others where we are less good. At the moment, I feel good physically and mentally. And the fact that the team is developing the game and running pretty well, that necessarily helps me because it is a bit my style of play “.





Coach Sampaoli told us that he was training you for a hybrid position of midfielder and right-back at the same time. How are you doing in there? In addition to being good with the ball, we saw it for example against Zaccagni against Lazio, you are also very good as a right-back defender. How do you analyze this “reconversion”?

VR: “It’s not a retraining, but the coach needs in his system a player who does this job. We tried and it works pretty well. It’s tiring, because it takes a lot of effort. and I finish games a little tired. Defending one on one is not the same as at the number six position. I was trained as a defensive midfielder and I feel pretty good defending so It helped me adapt. The hardest part is having the reflexes of a true defender while always looking at his line, aligning with his partners. But anyway, for now , I feel good”.