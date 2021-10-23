Overwatch: McCree’s New Name Revealed!

Last August, and following the cases of discrimination and harassment at Activision-Blizzard, the Overwatch team announced that to better reflect the values ​​of the team, the name of the gunslinger McCree was going to be changed.

The players have since made a lot of proposals, but it’s over. The Overwatch team just unveiled the new identity of the character known until then as Jesse McCree, former lead designer on Diablo IV, cited in business. Find out Cole cassidy, which will appear in Overwatch from October 26. Not causing any change in the gameplay, there is ultimately not much to say about this change, but Blizzard was keen to justify this modification within the story Game.





The first thing a Renegade loses is their name, and this one abandoned it a long time ago. Running away from his past meant running away from himself, and with each passing year only widening the gap between who he was and what he has become. But in every cowboy’s life there comes a time when you have to stop and make a choice. To make this Overwatch better – to do it right – he had to be honest with his team and with himself. The cowboy he was went into the setting sun, and Cole Cassidy faced the world at dawn.

Obviously, this name change will also apply to Overwatch 2, currently in development. Players will therefore find Cole Cassidy in the communication elements, then in the game when it becomes available.

