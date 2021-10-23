Parra’s crazy series stops, Jaminet unhappy and Biarritz finally improved … What to remember from Saturday’s matches

It is a very special day for French rugby. Ten years ago, France lost in the World Cup final against New Zealand (8-7) in a match with controversial refereeing decisions. Saturday 23 October, this 8th day of Top 14 – the last before the departure of the internationals for the autumn tour – offered its share of highlights. The Stade Français has notably confirmed against Lyon (23-18), while the UBB has provisionally taken the place of leader. Selected pieces.

Player: Morgan Parra stops at 48 kicks

On October 23, 2011, Morgan Parra played the first minutes of the World Cup final in New Zealand with the Blues, before going out on injury. Ten years later, the scrum half, then repositioned at the opening, is one of the few players to still tread the field, with Maxime Médard, holder with Toulouse against Castres this evening.

Soon 33 years old, Parra started against Pau. And the ASM playmaker stood out again, scoring 17 points on foot. His crazy streak started in February 2021 still ended today, with 48 consecutive kicks, but it is a record. Much more than a simple anecdote, his composure allowed the Auvergnats to overthrow Pau after a delicate first period (42-20).

The poster: rain of internationals in La Défense

Thirteen French holders on the Racing side, nine in Montpellier. Among them, many summoned for the fall tour. Which have known various fortunes: if the pair of centers Fickou-Vakatawa did not weigh enough on the meeting, the second line of Montpellier Paul Willemse was omnipresent, despite a yellow card. The doublet he formed with Florian Verhaeghe, another resident of Marcoussis, was decisive in the Hérault victory (32-21).

VICTOIRE ! The cists prevail on the lawn of Racing 92 on the score of 21 to 32! #TeamMHR # R92MHR pic.twitter.com/YQdi1CMDta – Montpellier Rugby (@MHR_officiel) October 23, 2021

In the end, the two most prominent players on the Racing side are not – yet? – international. The young Antoine Gibert, determining on the two tests and Nolann Le Garrec, very good in the animation, shone at the hinge. Alas, the opposing scrum-half Cobus Reinach, in great shape, offered himself a superb double … in front of his Springboks teammates, passing through Paris. Definitely an air of tour …





The fact: nothing smiled on Jaminet

He was just a kid at the 2011 World Cup. Perpignan rear Melvyn Jaminet, revelation of the last summer tour of the XV of France, was somewhat disturbed on the lawn of Chaban-Delmas. The USAP striker was denied a kick in the 20th minute … which seemed to have passed between the poles. Jaminet couldn’t believe his eyes, cursing sharply, in vain.

Usually so precise, the 22-year-old had missed the mark previously. The episode finally turned out to be anecdotal given the gap between UBB and Perpignan (39-13). But the score was then only 10-0 … Melvyn Jaminet, also passed on the third Bordeaux test, will quickly have to digest the episode before joining the Blues in Marcoussis.

19 ‘ Penalty for the USAP at 30m from the poles on the sidelines. It’s next door for Jaminet #ILOVEUBB #UBBUSAP – UBB Rugby (@UBBrugby) October 23, 2021

The figure: 3,094 days later, Biarritz improved

The last time that the BO had offered an offensive bonus to its audience of Aguiléra in Top 14, the old guys Dimitri Yachvili, Imanol Harinordoquy and Damien Traille – of the trip to New Zealand in 2011 – were still there. It was a day in May 2013 against Stade Français (52-17). It took 3,094 days, interspersed with a long shortage in Pro D2, for the Biarrots to take 5 points in the top flight.

Combining the useful with the pleasant, the Basques are temporarily out of the red zone by beating Brive (37-9) with five tries, including four in the last twenty minutes. Or how to revive, after four defeats in a row.